We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Northwood ADU Dwelling / T+E+A+M

Northwood ADU Dwelling / T+E+A+M

Save this project
Northwood ADU Dwelling / T+E+A+M
Save this picture!
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M

© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M+ 41

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ann Arbor, United States
  • Architects: T + E + A + M
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  68
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Andersen Windows & Doors, Banker Wire, American Fiber Cement, ByggHouse WarmForm, Cliq Studios, Luthy Metals
  • Lead Architects: Reid Mauti, Delaney Mcraney, Hannah Perrino
  • Structural Engineer:David Arnsdorf
  • General Contractor :Maker Design Build
  • City:Ann Arbor
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
Save this picture!
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M

Text description provided by the architects. T+E+A+M, one of the American Midwest’s top-rising architecture firms, has Northwood ADU, one of the first accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to be built under the city’s new zoning regulations that passed in 2016. The homeowners, T+E+A+M co-founders Ellie Abrons and Adam Fure, along with the firm’s other two co-founders Meredith Miller and Thom Moran, completed the project to maximize the use of their .19-acre residential lot adjacent to a public wooded area. 

Save this picture!
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
Save this picture!
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M

As an urban strategy, ADUs are increasingly popular in cities with housing shortages as they double the number of households on a residential lot. While the size is limited by zoning regulations, Northwood ADU reaches as far back as possible to the lot line and adds an independent residential addition/unit in the backyard of the existing single-family residence. 

Save this picture!
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M

Technically an addition with its own systems, the 730-square-foot structure is a continuous shell of structural insulated panels (SIPS) with low-maintenance, low-waste cladding materials — metal, fiber cement board, mesh — expressed as independent layers. It is the first building in Ann Arbor to utilize frost-protected, highly insulated shallow foundation technology common in Scandinavia which allows for it to be constructed directly on the ground and reduces the need for labor-intensive site work. Additionally, the SIPS only have a 1/8” allowance and thus create a tight, high R-value envelope. The walls are R-28 and the roof is R-26. Based on “blower door test” results, Northwood ADU is one of Michigan’s most efficient buildings.

Save this picture!
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
Save this picture!
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M

Featuring radiant heated floors and mini-splits, the experience of the space is expanded by reducing visual noise and expressing the volumetric interior of the SIPS shell where possible. The single bedroom sits atop a pavilion-like structure over the kitchen. Exposed LSL joists and painted brackets introduce texture and color without extraneous finishes. Windows are located strategically to maintain privacy from the main house and connect the interior with the forest and sky.

Save this picture!
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M
© Chris Miele, courtesy of T+E+A+M

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
T + E + A + M
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Northwood ADU Dwelling / T+E+A+M" 26 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975791/northwood-adu-dwelling-t-plus-e-plus-a-plus-m> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream