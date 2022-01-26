We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Casas Agricultores / Fernando Serdán Arquitectura

Casas Agricultores / Fernando Serdán Arquitectura

Casas Agricultores / Fernando Serdán Arquitectura

© Hugo Esteban© Iliana Lanuza

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Housing
Dolores Hidalgo Cradle of National Independence, Mexico
  • Architects: Fernando Serdán Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2885 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Hugo Esteban, Iliana Lanuza
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Azupiso, Megacero, Muro Interceramic
  • Lead Architect: Fernando Serdán Espinosa
© Hugo Esteban
© Hugo Esteban

Text description provided by the architects. The project comes as a response to the need to provide a space for housing and recreation to interdisciplinary staff who were previously living in conditioned buildings within the property on a temporary basis.

© Iliana Lanuza
© Iliana Lanuza

Located on an agricultural ranch; surrounded by crops, tractors, greenhouses, and water reserves, you can find Casas agricultores. A small housing complex that includes 4 houses of 67 m2 (721 sq ft.) of construction with a usable internal area of 49,9 m2 (537 sq ft) each, settled between mesquites and huisache, arranged to generate a central garden; emulating the colonial houses where everything happens in the center and thus respecting the only request entrusted by the owner: "Neighbors should see each other when leaving or arriving home".

© Iliana Lanuza
© Iliana Lanuza

Walking on the paths of tezontle, passing through the stone terrace, you arrive at the double door access; When you cross, you are greeted by a dining/living space with a kitchenette whose sloping ceiling rises, generating the feeling that the space grows as you move forward, this space can open up and fully connect with the outside.

© Iliana Lanuza
© Iliana Lanuza
© Iliana Lanuza
© Iliana Lanuza

The axis of the house is a generous corridor illuminated in a zenithal way in three different points; which provide light to an ideal space for reading or having plants, the bathroom with a translucent door, and the connection point between the public and the private in which you will find two rooms of similar size, but with very different sensations due to the greater height obtained in the master bedroom.

© Hugo Esteban
© Hugo Esteban
Secciones
Secciones
© Iliana Lanuza
© Iliana Lanuza

As users appropriate the space and develop their lives and activities, there are options to expand the homes in multiple ways, enhancing their social, private or spiritual side; 3 proposals include an extra room, a kitchen open to the public area, or a private space outside.

© Hugo Esteban
© Hugo Esteban

Casas agricultores mean for us: reading in your hammock while your child plays, expressing emotions through painting, cooking with a fulfilling conversation, or enjoying a starry night in all its splendor.

© Hugo Esteban
© Hugo Esteban

Address:Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Mexico

Cite: "Casas Agricultores / Fernando Serdán Arquitectura" 26 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

