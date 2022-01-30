We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. France
  5. Tribeca La Chapelle / Arte Charpentier

Tribeca La Chapelle / Arte Charpentier

Save this project
Tribeca La Chapelle / Arte Charpentier

© Boegly + Grazia© Boegly + Grazia© Boegly + Grazia© Boegly + Grazia+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Gymnasium, Office Buildings
Paris, France
  • Landcaping:Nathalie Leroy, Soizic Kenfort
  • Interior Architecture:Stéphane Quigna, Jasmine Frossard
  • Developer:Linkcity Ile-de-France
  • Partner:Ville de Paris Paris 18e
  • City:Paris
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Boegly + Grazia
© Boegly + Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. At the northwest corner of Chapelle International, integrated into this new mixed neighborhood of the capital, the Tribeca building is part of a context in full transformation. The 5,200 m² plot houses an office building and a gymnasium, whose architecture, interior architecture, and landscaping were designed by the agency. With its 10 stories, it asserts itself as a landmark at the edge of the "petite ceinture" and required highly technical studies.

Save this picture!
© Boegly + Grazia
© Boegly + Grazia

Positioned along with the wide railway network of the Gare du Nord, the building is a close and powerful dialogue with the world of iron. It also asserts itself as a serene landmark in a universe marked by the railway and automobile movement. In this context-sensitive to vibrations, the work required studies of a great technicality.

Save this picture!
© Boegly + Grazia
© Boegly + Grazia
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Boegly + Grazia
© Boegly + Grazia

The two-building bodies, which overlook the small belt, as well as the car park that spans a railway tunnel, are placed on spring boxes via crematoria to absorb the vibrations of the trains. The architectural writing of the Tribeca facades is read through a regular mesh of extruded and powder-coated aluminum in contrasting hues that encompasses the whole project and offers a dynamic and varied reading depending on the different points of view.

Save this picture!
© Boegly + Grazia
© Boegly + Grazia
Save this picture!
© Boegly + Grazia
© Boegly + Grazia

For the outdoor spaces, it was important to create a generous plant presence throughout the plot. The principle of tiered gardens brings together local biodiversity. The terraces and rooves of the different buildings are linked together to form a block of nature in the city. From the level of the petite ceinture to the rooves of the buildings, a series of tiered gardens unfold to create a networked landscape, with a variety of atmospheres. The terraces are real extensions of the offices.

Save this picture!
© Boegly + Grazia
© Boegly + Grazia
Save this picture!
© Boegly + Grazia
© Boegly + Grazia

A productive plant mosaic develops shared vegetable gardens, hives, sections of crops. A different way of considering the working day. “We wanted Tribeca to be an urban, graphic signal with nested volumes, cut across by planted terraces with breathtaking views of the Parisian panorama and its developing periphery.” Michel Katseli, architect / Arte Charpentier

Save this picture!
© Boegly + Grazia
© Boegly + Grazia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arte Charpentier
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumOfficesOffice buildingsFrance
Cite: "Tribeca La Chapelle / Arte Charpentier" 30 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975756/tribeca-la-chapelle-arte-charpentier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream