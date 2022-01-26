AK Residence / Rodrigo Latorre Arquitetura

+ 30

Houses • Santana de Parnaíba, Brazil Architects: Rodrigo Latorre Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6232 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Favaro Jr.

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Marcenaria Artesanal , Portinari Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Rodrigo Latorre

City: Santana de Parnaíba

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The AK residence highlights the beautiful landscape through the floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

The main room is integrated with the social living area and with the outside area, ensuring that all environments enjoy the best view.

The use of wood in the roof of these environments and in some panels, as well as stone, was important element giving comfort to the spaces.