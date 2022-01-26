AK Residence / Rodrigo Latorre Arquitetura

-
Architects: Rodrigo Latorre Arquitetura
- Area: 6232 ft²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs: Favaro Jr.
-
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Marcenaria Artesanal, Portinari
-
Lead Architect: Rodrigo Latorre
- City:Santana de Parnaíba
- Country:Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The AK residence highlights the beautiful landscape through the floor-to-ceiling glass windows.
The main room is integrated with the social living area and with the outside area, ensuring that all environments enjoy the best view.
The use of wood in the roof of these environments and in some panels, as well as stone, was important element giving comfort to the spaces.