Home

Home

  AK Residence / Rodrigo Latorre Arquitetura

AK Residence / Rodrigo Latorre Arquitetura

AK Residence / Rodrigo Latorre Arquitetura

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Santana de Parnaíba, Brazil
  Architects: Rodrigo Latorre Arquitetura
  Area:  6232 ft²
  Year:  2021
  Photographs
    Photographs:  Favaro Jr.
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Marcenaria Artesanal, Portinari
  Lead Architect: Rodrigo Latorre
  City:Santana de Parnaíba
  Country:Brazil
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. The AK residence highlights the beautiful landscape through the floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

The main room is integrated with the social living area and with the outside area, ensuring that all environments enjoy the best view.

© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.
Section BB
Section BB
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.
Rear elevation
Rear elevation
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

The use of wood in the roof of these environments and in some panels, as well as stone, was important element giving comfort to the spaces.

© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

Project gallery

"AK Residence / Rodrigo Latorre Arquitetura" 26 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

