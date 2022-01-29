Marskinpuisto Residential Building / LUO Architects

+ 29

Architect: Ella Kantola, Maija Rautvuori, Laura Sipilä

Architectural Assistant: Juho Kekkonen, Anni Saviaro, Jenni Jousi

City: Oulu

Country: Finland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The residential building Marskinpuisto is the fresh landmark in the center of the city of Oulu. Higher than its neighbors, the building serves as the prominent southern end to the main pedestrian street Rotuaari.

The 12-story building consists of a curved block resting on a pedestal, similar in scale to adjacent buildings. A common courtyard on the sixth floor, on top of the pedestal, also serves as a cooling place for a common sauna. The building is located by the recently renewed park Mannerheiminpuisto, adding a dimension of an urban living room.

Glazed balconies play an important role in Nordic urban living. The glazing brings shelter from the harsh weather and creates a warmer outdoor zone, thus extending the short outdoor season. However, glazed balconies have a tendency to overheat during the summer. A lively, vertical facade cladding both provides shade and gives the building its sculptural curved form.

The clear lines of the floor plans provide the apartments with plenty of natural light. Views are offered to the adjacent park and from the upper floors, to the Oulujoki River delta and the Baltic Sea.