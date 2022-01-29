We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Finland
  5. Marskinpuisto Residential Building / LUO Architects

Marskinpuisto Residential Building / LUO Architects

Marskinpuisto Residential Building / LUO Architects

© Marko Kallio

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Oulu, Finland
  • Architect:Ella Kantola, Maija Rautvuori, Laura Sipilä
  • Architectural Assistant:Juho Kekkonen, Anni Saviaro, Jenni Jousi
  • City:Oulu
  • Country:Finland
© Marko Kallio
© Marko Kallio

Text description provided by the architects. The residential building Marskinpuisto is the fresh landmark in the center of the city of Oulu. Higher than its neighbors, the building serves as the prominent southern end to the main pedestrian street Rotuaari.

© Marko Kallio
© Marko Kallio
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ville-Pekka Ikola
© Ville-Pekka Ikola

The 12-story building consists of a curved block resting on a pedestal, similar in scale to adjacent buildings. A common courtyard on the sixth floor, on top of the pedestal, also serves as a cooling place for a common sauna. The building is located by the recently renewed park Mannerheiminpuisto, adding a dimension of an urban living room.

© Ville-Pekka Ikola
© Ville-Pekka Ikola

Glazed balconies play an important role in Nordic urban living. The glazing brings shelter from the harsh weather and creates a warmer outdoor zone, thus extending the short outdoor season. However, glazed balconies have a tendency to overheat during the summer. A lively, vertical facade cladding both provides shade and gives the building its sculptural curved form.

© Marko Kallio
© Marko Kallio
Facade
Facade

The clear lines of the floor plans provide the apartments with plenty of natural light. Views are offered to the adjacent park and from the upper floors, to the Oulujoki River delta and the Baltic Sea. 

© Marko Kallio
© Marko Kallio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Oulu, Finland

LUO Architects
