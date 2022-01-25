We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Turbosealtech New Incubator and Office Building / New Wave Architecture

Turbosealtech New Incubator and Office Building / New Wave Architecture

Turbosealtech New Incubator and Office Building / New Wave Architecture

© Parham Taghioff

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Office Buildings
Tehran, Iran
  • Principal Architects:Lida Almassian, Shahin Heidari
  • Design Team:Soheila Zahedi, Sheida Ghotbi, Pary Pour Moghadam, Maryam Shokouhi, Shirin Zeaei, Ilnaz Ashayerei, Niloufar Moradi, Golrokh Heydarian
  • Structural Design Supervision:Hamed Jilani
  • Structural Design Team:Matin Mohammadpour, Melika Sandani
  • Client:Turbosealtech Company
  • City:Tehran
  • Country:Iran
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. New business incubator and office building; “Turbosealtech”, designed by New Wave architecture. The project is located in Pardis Technology Park, in the suburb of Tehran, which aims to provide a platform for people to research and innovate. Pardis Technology Park is made up of developments by architects from Iran, and this project continues this pattern of expressing the vision of Iranian architects through its design team.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Turbosealtech is a medium-size project and the area is 2500 square meters. The design approach focused on an interaction between technology, site, function, and landscape. With considerations toward continuity of site views, heat control, and function of the building, the form was generated. The volume of the building is drawn out of the ground, creating a visually beautiful skyline and harmony with the environment.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

The exteriorof the building is wrapped in a glass envelope, allowing in natural light and the aluminum profiles on the outer layer, control the internal heat gain. The exposed structure used for the interior is taken from the form of the building which represents the characteristic structure of industrial buildings. The glass pyramid-shaped building is divided into five horizontal levels that are well connected vertically by a transparent lift. The interior spaces are designed in a way to enhance the interaction between users. 

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Facade Diagram
Facade Diagram
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Offices are located on upper levels and an open plan workhouse is designed in a transparent enclosure on the lower levels which gives visitors a chance to observe the company’s production. The entrance is located in the triangle corner of the building, motivates users to enter the building. The cut-outroof creates a terrace that brings in natural light and air and forms a shared outdoor space for both visitors and employees to have access to fresh air, interact and accomplish their work. 

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Section AA
Section AA

The inclined roof is voided throughout to create a green corridor from ground to roof to create a dynamic space, reduce building temperature and energy consumption. A water tank is also embedded next to the building to collect rainwater which will be used for irrigation purposes and non-potable uses.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Project location

Address:Tehran Province, Tehran, Farshi Moqaddam St, Iran

New Wave Architecture
Office Buildings
Cite: "Turbosealtech New Incubator and Office Building / New Wave Architecture" 25 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975694/turbosealtech-new-incubator-and-office-building-new-wave-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

