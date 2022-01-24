We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Thailand
  5. Sonny Coffee&Juice / BodinChapa Architects

Sonny Coffee&Juice / BodinChapa Architects

Save this project
Sonny Coffee&Juice / BodinChapa Architects
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat+ 56

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand
  • Architects: BodinChapa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: TOA
  • Lead Architects: Bodin Muenglue, Phitchapa Lothong
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. Sonny Coffee & Juice is a cafe serving coffee, juices, desserts and savories, located in the residential area in the center of the island city of Ayutthaya. It is a renovation of a townhome building that is featured on the balcony area in front of the building on the 2nd floor with a view of a large green area. The architects want to bring out the Terrace House to communicate in the new building that will arise because the terrace is the most communicating area with the surrounding context. Also, inside the same building, when we gradually open up the original spaces or materials, it can reveal a variety of charms or ways that can occur in the future.

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

A search for the building's strengths began to be explored so that the façade framed it to be attractive and with lines connected to the surrounding context. Architects chose methods and parts of the 'house' to tell in different dimensions.  The first piece of the house is the 'wooden jamb' of doors and windows that we were inspired by when piling up commercial lumber at the local lumber market. We often see cross-sectional patterns in various sizes and patterns in the timber market which makes the piles attractive.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Creating a pattern from the sides and cross-sections of wooden jamb can be attributed to any detail within an architecture, whether it be walls, floors, ceilings, or furniture, the method of assembling these parts is thought to communicate with local artisans and those who come to use the building without complexity.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The pattern of the section’s wooden jamb by a circular saw during the construction gives each piece of wood a different dimension which are details that occur during the construction by skilled craftsmen. The designers chose to keep these designs as much as possible because it is a common language between architects and technicians.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

'The balcony' is the next part of the house that the designers used as the Main Concept to create a space that feels like sitting on a patio or balcony with a little warm sunlight.  The architects designed the new balcony as a square frame that shoots from the 2nd floor to come out to the original balcony position and raise the level to highlight the space also add transparency to the area below.

Save this picture!
Axonometric View 02
Axonometric View 02

In addition, the frame of the balcony acts as a guiding frame to make the view in front of you look like a dimensional painting. Adding green space and natural light to the indoor space is another factor that helps to simulate the balcony area more complete.  It increases the friendliness between the building and the building users since the first time they come to use the space.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The architecture serves as a play area for learning in the home of mischievous child Sonny, where parents are minded to detail to serve wholesome dishes and hopefully provide a space for their children to grow up with quality.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BodinChapa Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsThailand
Cite: "Sonny Coffee&Juice / BodinChapa Architects" 24 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975690/sonny-coffee-and-juice-bodinchapa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream