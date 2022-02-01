We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Casa en Envigado 2 / Plan:b arquitectos

Casa en Envigado 2 / Plan:b arquitectos

Casa en Envigado 2 / Plan:b arquitectos

© Alejandro Arango© Alejandro Arango© Alejandro Arango© Alejandro Arango+ 27

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Vereda El Penasco, Colombia
  • Architects: Plan:b arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  317
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Alejandro Arango
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Argos, DECORCERAMICA, Distecsa, Dlux, Hi-Light Industries, San Cristóbal, WM Alumyglass
© Alejandro Arango
Text description provided by the architects. This house is designed to connect two elongated and parallel volumes to a fragment of a very close native forest. In the volume closest to the forest the main bedroom, living room, dining room, kitchen, and service areas are located. The second volume has the library, study, guest room, and parking area.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
The interior space generated between both volumes, which has a flat roof, doesn’t only function as a wide corridor throughout the house but also as a living area. At one end the main access to the house is situated and at the other the exit to the garden and vegetable garden. From the living room and dining room, a large rectangular pergola with exposed concrete beams brings the house closer to the native forest and allows the entrance of natural zenith light.

© Alejandro Arango
Planta sitio
Section and elevation - Longitudinal
© Alejandro Arango
Gabled roofs are located independently on each of the main rooms of the house allowing the entrance of filtered overhead light. The service areas and circulations are lower. They have flat roofs and skylights located above the bathrooms and strategic points above the circulation area. The structure of the house and its materials are left exposed both inside and outside: reinforced concrete, brick walls, stone and wooden floors, metal roof beams, wooden boards, and fireplaces.

© Alejandro Arango
Plan:b arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia
Cite: "Casa en Envigado 2 / Plan:b arquitectos" [Casa en Envigado 2 / Plan:b arquitectos] 01 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975641/casa-en-envigado-2-plan-b-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

