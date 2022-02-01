Casa en Envigado 2 / Plan:b arquitectos

+ 27

Houses • Vereda El Penasco, Colombia Architects: Plan:b arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 317 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Alejandro Arango

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Argos , DECORCERAMICA , Distecsa , Dlux , Hi-Light Industries , San Cristóbal , WM Alumyglass

Design Team: Sebastián González, Laura Kate Correa, Natasha Álvarez, Cristian Camacho, Verónica Mesa, Leyre Vicente

Construction: Edificar +

City: Vereda El Penasco

Country: Colombia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This house is designed to connect two elongated and parallel volumes to a fragment of a very close native forest. In the volume closest to the forest the main bedroom, living room, dining room, kitchen, and service areas are located. The second volume has the library, study, guest room, and parking area.

The interior space generated between both volumes, which has a flat roof, doesn’t only function as a wide corridor throughout the house but also as a living area. At one end the main access to the house is situated and at the other the exit to the garden and vegetable garden. From the living room and dining room, a large rectangular pergola with exposed concrete beams brings the house closer to the native forest and allows the entrance of natural zenith light.

Gabled roofs are located independently on each of the main rooms of the house allowing the entrance of filtered overhead light. The service areas and circulations are lower. They have flat roofs and skylights located above the bathrooms and strategic points above the circulation area. The structure of the house and its materials are left exposed both inside and outside: reinforced concrete, brick walls, stone and wooden floors, metal roof beams, wooden boards, and fireplaces.