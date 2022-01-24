We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. One Vilamoura Apartments / Saraiva + Associados

One Vilamoura Apartments / Saraiva + Associados

Save this project
One Vilamoura Apartments / Saraiva + Associados

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Quarteira, Portugal
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Featuring 29 residential apartments which blend into the landscape, the program aimed to minimize the visual impact of the built area. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Formally, a building adapted to follow the morphology of the site is proposed, forming a low-rise horizontal line. The architectural program reflects a coherent image of neutrality, purity, and functionality. In this design, which draws significantly on natural elements, the recessed terraces which operate as an extension of the interiors while simultaneously protecting inhabitants’ privacy are of particular note. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The project is further enhanced by a garden and swimming pool, offering a smooth transition between the urban fabric and the natural landscape.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vilamoura, 8125 Quarteira, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Saraiva + Associados
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsPortugal
Cite: "One Vilamoura Apartments / Saraiva + Associados" [Edifício One Vilamoura / Saraiva + Associados] 24 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975619/one-vilamoura-apartments-saraiva-plus-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream