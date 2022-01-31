We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. IT’s House / 2BOOKS design

IT’s House / 2BOOKS design

IT’s House / 2BOOKS design

© Millspace&Workpaperpress

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Apartment Interiors
Taipei , Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: 2BOOKS design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  37
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Millspace&Workpaperpress
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Agape, HAY, Inbani, Ligne Roset, CEA, ICONE
  • Lead Architects: Jeff Weng
© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a small apartment with an indoor area of merely 36.5 square meters with a high ceiling of 3.9 meters. 

© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress

The former house owner used the high ceiling layout to accommodate a mezzanine. Although the design allowed more usable floor area, the overall space appeared dark and crowded, creating an uncomfortable feeling of oppression. 

© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress

We intend to bring in more natural light as a solution. The light coming in will make the previously small and cramped indoor space appear lighter and less oppressive. Therefore, we removed most of the mezzanine next to the windows and had the mezzanine floor recede to ensure enough vertical space to allow sunlight to enter. 

© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress

Interior building materials and color schemes were selected in a way that would create an atmosphere of openness and lightness. 

© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress

The service core consisting of stacked birch plywood and cement staircases serves as the main vertical visual of the whole room; the circular storage closet at the entrance serves as the horizontal focal point. The soft and gentle outline of its metallic frame and the staircase handrails combined with the sculptural quality of the hand-troweled plaster demonstrates a delicate, relaxed, minimal, and chaste aesthetic.

© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress
© Millspace&Workpaperpress

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Jingfu St., Wenshan Dist., Taipei City 116055, Taiwan (ROC)

2BOOKS design
WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "IT's House / 2BOOKS design" 31 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Millspace&Workpaperpress

IT之家 / 两册空间制作所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

