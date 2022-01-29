We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Grocery Store
  4. Mexico
  5. Masea Wheat and Corn Bakery / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Masea Wheat and Corn Bakery / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Save this project
Masea Wheat and Corn Bakery / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega+ 10

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Grocery Store
Oaxaca de Juárez, Mexico
  • Desgin Team:Carla Osorio, Mario Ávila, Andrea Rodríguez, Sonia Morales, Carlos Cabrera
  • Interiors:Carlos Cabrera
  • Construction:Espacio 18 Arquitectura
  • Carpentry:Orvesa y Diseño S.A.
  • City:Oaxaca de Juárez
  • Country:Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega
© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega

"Masea, wheat and corn" is located in the heart of the Historic Center of the City of Oaxaca, it is a project that was born from the need to generate a meaningful product in the midst of the crisis, an idea is a place that reinterprets the bakery and the Oaxacan tortillería through a research process with the generational knowledge of the family.

Save this picture!
© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega
© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega
Save this picture!
© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega
© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega

Masea is a project that honors the process and enhances the people who produce it, this is reflected in the design and distribution of the space. A sensory journey is generated through order, from the access to the place that shows you the raw material, the mills that transform it, the hands that create the bread on the tables and the clay comal, the finished product, and finally the sales area. The materiality comes from the concept itself, the floors are made of red brick typical of Oaxacan architecture, the existing walls were pigmented with earth and ollin from the chef Olga Cabrera's bread ovens creating a black color that contrasts with the natural pine that refers to wheat and corn. The user experiences the sounds of the worked dough and the ovens, the smells of freshly baked bread, chili, or chocolate in the mill, the touch of the clay of the comal, and the visuals that invite you to enter from the street, where the product is the protagonist.

Save this picture!
© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega
© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega
© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega

Finally, this project was carried out in a conscious way and with the idea of answering different questions, the importance of origin, production, the meaning of things, the research, and of course creating a business with meaning, being the most important. Masea teaches us that the set of diverse elements with different qualities can form something extraordinary and representative, like the “milpa”.

Save this picture!
© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega
© Amy Bello, Arturo Lavariega

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Espacio 18 Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailGrocery StoreMexico
Cite: "Masea Wheat and Corn Bakery / Espacio 18 Arquitectura" [Panadería Masea, trigo y maíz / Espacio 18 Arquitectura] 29 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975510/masea-wheat-and-corn-bakery-espacio-18-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream