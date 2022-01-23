We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Hatch House / Boza Wilson Arquitectos

Hatch House / Boza Wilson Arquitectos

Save this project
Hatch House / Boza Wilson Arquitectos

© Cristián Boza wilson© Cristián Boza wilson© Cristián Boza wilson© Cristián Boza wilson+ 21

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Hijuelas, Chile
  • Engineering:Daniel Stagno
  • Collaborators:Silvia Zamagni, José Vizcarra.
  • City:Hijuelas
  • Country:Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Cristián Boza wilson
© Cristián Boza wilson

Text description provided by the architects. The hatch house is located in an ecological reserve that stands out for its significant floristic convergence with the sclerophyllous shrubland and forest, as well as the towering Chilean palms. In an abrupt spot, between the valley and the coastal range, a hermetic and introspective volume sits on the edge of a gorge that faces the Roble hill. The condition of natural viewpoint towards the valley of flowers and the sunsets of multicolored rocky peaks transforms the house into a ship that is about to take off.

Save this picture!
© Cristián Boza wilson
© Cristián Boza wilson
Save this picture!
© Cristián Boza wilson
© Cristián Boza wilson

The house is conceived as a container of programs structured around a central space that hosts the common areas (living room, dining room, and kitchen) with an east-west orientation. The structural plywood furniture made on site serves also as an equipped partition wall that houses the shelves, libraries, kitchen, and closets. The four rooms are organized behind them.  A " hatch " leading to the terrace-viewpoint is located in the core.

Save this picture!
© Cristián Boza wilson
© Cristián Boza wilson
Save this picture!
Planta baja
Planta baja
Save this picture!
© Cristián Boza wilson
© Cristián Boza wilson
Save this picture!
Sección longitudinal
Sección longitudinal
Save this picture!
Sección transversal
Sección transversal
Save this picture!
© Cristián Boza wilson
© Cristián Boza wilson
Save this picture!
© Cristián Boza wilson
© Cristián Boza wilson

This configuration achieves a fluid and unitary spatial plan, generating a garden towards the mountain as well as a viewpoint terrace towards the valley.

Save this picture!
© Cristián Boza wilson
© Cristián Boza wilson

The result is the asymmetrical floor plan, almost like a mirror, which generates openings along its four orientations, turning the house into an enclosure with views in all its orientations. A "black" box with five landscape frames that are complemented by the different lighting conditions according to the seasonal variables. On the other hand, thermal comfort is ensured thanks to both the entry doors and the skylight that works as a natural chimney, passively releasing the dry heat typical of the area.

Save this picture!
© Cristián Boza wilson
© Cristián Boza wilson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Boza Wilson Arquitectos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Hatch House / Boza Wilson Arquitectos" [Casa escotilla / Boza Wilson Arquitectos] 23 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975504/hatch-house-boza-wilson-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream