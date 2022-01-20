We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Israel
  5. Iceberg Apartment / Laila Architecture

Iceberg Apartment / Laila Architecture

Save this project
Iceberg Apartment / Laila Architecture

© Mikaela Burstow© Mikaela Burstow© Mikaela Burstow© Mikaela Burstow+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
  • Architects: Laila Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Mikaela Burstow
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bottz Group, Hamomche, Tradical® Bâtir
  • Lead Architect: Talia Davidi
  • Contractor:Lior Carmi
  • Architects:Laila Architecture
  • Carpentry:Amir Weiser Carpentry
  • City:Tel Aviv-Yafo
  • Country:Israel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow

Text description provided by the architects. A wooden iceberg and natural tones in a minimalist Tel-Avivian apartment by Laila Architecture. Pale birch plywood, natural lime plaster, and local terrazzo tiles feature in a 100 sq meters apartment in central Tel-Aviv, designed by Laila Architecture (Arch. Talia Davidi).

Save this picture!
© Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow

Located in a typical residential building from 1961, the square-formed apartment was renovated as an homage to the local 1960's modernist architecture using ecological up-to-date materials, creating a serene haven in the heart of Tel-Aviv. A limited and repeated set of light materials were chosen in order to achieve a serene space. Aiming for natural textures and a soft atmosphere, to suit the young-at-heart retired clients, the design is composed of exposed light wood carpentry, locally produced terrazzo tiles, and local natural lime plaster.

Save this picture!
© Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow

Initially, all partitions and old additions were demolished to create a fluid, light space. In order to create a much-needed buffer from the tough Israeli summer sun, both original balconies were reopened according to the original 1960's plan, allowing space for the clients’ love for gardening. 

The main feature of the design is an 8 meters long double-sided carpentry piece, a wooden “iceberg”, which acts as a private-public divider. The division is emphasized by tiles in opposite tones - sand-hued terrazzo moderating the intense south-western light hitting the public zone, and white terrazzo brightening the gloomy northern private zone.

Save this picture!
© Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow
Save this picture!
© Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow

The angular carved part of the iceberg, facing the dining and living room, is dedicated to displaying (and a hidden bar), while the apartment storage is concentrated on the private side. The tip of the iceberg ushers towards the public open space - kitchen, dining, living room, and balcony. It is followed by a parallel 8 meters multi-functional seat which can be used as a dining seat, a shelf, as a low table for the clients’ grandchildren, and a built-in sofa, among other uses. 

Save this picture!
© Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Laila Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsIsrael
Cite: "Iceberg Apartment / Laila Architecture" 20 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975484/iceberg-apartment-laila-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream