Amórfik_Creative Workshop / Amórfik_oficina criativa

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. Amorfik's Living Architecture, a Creative Workshop, is based on the assumption that everything is in motion, nothing is permanence, everything is flow. The intervention site is the half-basement of an existing building in downtown Curitiba, which previously housed three very humid rooms, which were permanently integrated and ventilated to make room for the creative workshop.

As it is a low-cost renovation, has creativity as the guiding thread of the proposal, the project is born from the speculation of possibilities, an initial informal design that grows and develops according to the unfolding of the work itself.

During the demolition process, elements such as doors and windows were used as elements of the landscape, and the limestone served as a filler for the concrete benches, which are both inside and outside the space. Ceramic coatings were removed, and all floor and wall finishes were left in a raw state in order to let the humidity that once established itself go away.

In addition to the syntactic aspect, the semantics behind the idea are given by the belief that space in the process makes the students and customers of the workshop able to express themselves more naturally when they are there.

The furniture is reused as much as possible - from chairs, rugs, loose pieces - both from friends and family's houses and from antique shops. The new walls did not receive fine lime, as there was a desire to record on the walls what already existed – and that is why it is more finished – in relation to the new walls.

It is in the memory of a time that the workshop space takes place, and it tells its story without censorship. The large concrete tables are porous – from the ceramic and stationery area to the pantry counter.

It is a concrete critique of aseptic architecture that denies the humanity of those who inhabit it, in the name of an aesthetic without experience or surprise. A critique of the dehumanized repetition of ready-made elements. And that's exactly what we want: for the visitor to discover corners and stories in an unusual space.