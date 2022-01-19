YEK Villas / Open AD

+ 41

Houses, Landscape • Russia Architects: Open AD

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 912 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Maxim Kanakin

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Agni , Ivanka Concrete , Shueco

Design Team: Zane Tetere – Sulce, Girts Kula, Kristaps Sulcs, Helmuts Nezborts, Jelena Ozolina-Jelisejeva, Dins Vecans, Zane Legzdina

Project And Construction Management: Estaim

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. On the eastern side of the Urals nature makes herself felt, seen and heard at all times of the year. There, amid the towering pines and birches of a secluded golf course is the property of Open AD’s client. The two geometrically sharp villas create the impression that they are levitating above ground. Their presence is felt, but subtle.

Concrete panels, perforated metal and reflective glass combine in façades, which blend in with the landscape. Perforations in the metal echo the pattern of the trees, and the pines and birches reflecting in the windows look just like the real thing. Beneath the exterior is a sturdy reinforced concrete frame.

Since the villas sit within the grounds of a golf course, people pass by freely. Not only do the façade features perform well visually, but also give privacy to residents, so that they can see the landscape, but passers-by can’t see inside. The overhangs and screens also protect from the glare of the sun.

An enclosed courtyard at the heart of the house gives residents their very own, private outdoor area, as well as floods the home in natural light. A gallery encircles the courtyard. Living quarters are spaced around it. The lines between the home’s interior and external landscape are blurred. The landscape becomes a decorative feature. Tucked below ground are a private spa, garage and technical rooms.