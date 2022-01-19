We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  YEK Villas / Open AD

YEK Villas / Open AD

YEK Villas / Open AD

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Landscape
Russia
  • Architects: Open AD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  912
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maxim Kanakin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Agni, Ivanka Concrete, Shueco
  • Design Team:Zane Tetere – Sulce, Girts Kula, Kristaps Sulcs, Helmuts Nezborts, Jelena Ozolina-Jelisejeva, Dins Vecans, Zane Legzdina
  • Project And Construction Management:Estaim
  • Country:Russia
© Maxim Kanakin

Text description provided by the architects. On the eastern side of the Urals nature makes herself felt, seen and heard at all times of the year. There, amid the towering pines and birches of a secluded golf course is the property of Open AD’s client. The two geometrically sharp villas create the impression that they are levitating above ground. Their presence is felt, but subtle.

© Maxim Kanakin
© Maxim Kanakin

Concrete panels, perforated metal and reflective glass combine in façades, which blend in with the landscape. Perforations in the metal echo the pattern of the trees, and the pines and birches reflecting in the windows look just like the real thing. Beneath the exterior is a sturdy reinforced concrete frame.

© Maxim Kanakin
© Maxim Kanakin

Since the villas sit within the grounds of a golf course, people pass by freely. Not only do the façade features perform well visually, but also give privacy to residents, so that they can see the landscape, but passers-by can’t see inside. The overhangs and screens also protect from the glare of the sun.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Maxim Kanakin
Section
Section

An enclosed courtyard at the heart of the house gives residents their very own, private outdoor area, as well as floods the home in natural light. A gallery encircles the courtyard. Living quarters are spaced around it. The lines between the home’s interior and external landscape are blurred. The landscape becomes a decorative feature. Tucked below ground are a private spa, garage and technical rooms.

© Maxim Kanakin
© Maxim Kanakin

Open AD
Cite: "YEK Villas / Open AD" 19 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975354/yek-villas-open-ad> ISSN 0719-8884

