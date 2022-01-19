CatFlat Apartment / Line Design Studio

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. One-room apartment is located in the historical and very green area of the city - Kaliningrad. We were faced with the task of creating a light and bright space for a comfortable life of the beautiful landlady and her charming pet.

The advantage of the apartment was that despite its small size, it had high ceilings - 3 m, large windows and a terrace. The layout of the apartment was very standard and definitely had to be worked on in order to comfortably accommodate all the necessary areas. The small space and convenient layout were key factors in the design, resulting in minimal dismantling of existing partitions.

Taking advantage of the limited space of the input group, we turned it into a functional storage unit. A wardrobe for outerwear and an extremely spacious mezzanine with a specially designed staircase for it. We removed part of the wall between the kitchen and the corridor, creating a single flowing space from the entrance to the living room and kitchen area. They cut through the window from the bathroom to the bedroom in order to let natural light into the room. They also expanded the opening to the ceiling in the bedroom.

In the combined space of the kitchen-living room, the kitchen designates a monolithic volume in a dusty pink color, adding a color accent to the calm interior of the apartment. The living area is minimalistic, behind the sliding panoramic door there is a large spacious balcony, which we use as a full-fledged resting place. A transparent door to the ceiling with corrugated glass is the entrance to the bedroom, letting in light streams into the hallway and maintaining privacy due to the texture of the glass.

The space of the bedroom combines a sleeping place on the podium with a place for reading, a working area by the window with a vast amount of greenery. The formed window opening into the bathroom opened the possibility of natural light to the previously closed space and fills it with diffused daylight.

All furniture, lighting except chairs was designed and made according to our sketches and drawings. HAY chairs fulfill the mission of creating a kind of “home comfort” with their design. Hanging at the entrance is a hanger HANG IT ALL By Vitra - a classic of Scandinavian design, as a tribute to the eternal.

The interior is monochrome at its core. The tree gives its warmth and mood. And only the pink color, like the filling of a cut piece of cake, indicates the kitchen area in space. Dusty pink is very in tune with the character and attitude of the owner of the apartment.