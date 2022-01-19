We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Russia
  5. CatFlat Apartment / Line Design Studio

CatFlat Apartment / Line Design Studio

Save this project
CatFlat Apartment / Line Design Studio

© Sergey Melnikov© Sergey Melnikov© Sergey Melnikov© Sergey Melnikov+ 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartment Interiors, Detail
Kaliningrad, Russia
  • Architects: Line Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  43
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sergey Melnikov
  • Lead Architects: Lenko Mikhail, Korablev Grigory
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Text description provided by the architects. One-room apartment is located in the historical and very green area of the city - Kaliningrad. We were faced with the task of creating a light and bright space for a comfortable life of the beautiful landlady and her charming pet.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov
Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

The advantage of the apartment was that despite its small size, it had high ceilings - 3 m, large windows and a terrace. The layout of the apartment was very standard and definitely had to be worked on in order to comfortably accommodate all the necessary areas. The small space and convenient layout were key factors in the design, resulting in minimal dismantling of existing partitions.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Taking advantage of the limited space of the input group, we turned it into a functional storage unit. A wardrobe for outerwear and an extremely spacious mezzanine with a specially designed staircase for it. We removed part of the wall between the kitchen and the corridor, creating a single flowing space from the entrance to the living room and kitchen area. They cut through the window from the bathroom to the bedroom in order to let natural light into the room. They also expanded the opening to the ceiling in the bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

In the combined space of the kitchen-living room, the kitchen designates a monolithic volume in a dusty pink color, adding a color accent to the calm interior of the apartment. The living area is minimalistic, behind the sliding panoramic door there is a large spacious balcony, which we use as a full-fledged resting place. A transparent door to the ceiling with corrugated glass is the entrance to the bedroom, letting in light streams into the hallway and maintaining privacy due to the texture of the glass.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov
Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov
Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

The space of the bedroom combines a sleeping place on the podium with a place for reading, a working area by the window with a vast amount of greenery. The formed window opening into the bathroom opened the possibility of natural light to the previously closed space and fills it with diffused daylight.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

All furniture, lighting except chairs was designed and made according to our sketches and drawings. HAY chairs fulfill the mission of creating a kind of “home comfort” with their design. Hanging at the entrance is a hanger HANG IT ALL By Vitra - a classic of Scandinavian design, as a tribute to the eternal.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

The interior is monochrome at its core. The tree gives its warmth and mood. And only the pink color, like the filling of a cut piece of cake, indicates the kitchen area in space. Dusty pink is very in tune with the character and attitude of the owner of the apartment.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov
Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kaliningrad, Russia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Line Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsDetailRussia
Cite: "CatFlat Apartment / Line Design Studio" 19 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975353/catflat-apartment-line-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream