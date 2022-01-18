We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Museums & Exhibit
  Israel
  Ramat Gan Museum of Israeli Art / Efrat Kowalsky Architects

Ramat Gan Museum of Israeli Art / Efrat Kowalsky Architects

Ramat Gan Museum of Israeli Art / Efrat Kowalsky Architects

© Harel Gilboa© Ran Erde© Avinoam Sharon© Harel Gilboa+ 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Museums & Exhibit, Museum
Ramat Gan, Israel
  • Design Team:Meira Kowalsky, Avinoam Sharon, Ido Levi, Alon Sarig, Talma Weitzner, Adi Samet
  • Client:Ramat-Gan Municipality
  • Air Conditioning:Asa Aharoni
  • Architects:Efrat-Kowalsky Architects, Efrat-Kowalsky Architects
  • Management:Inproject Deavelman Perzlina, Inproject Deavelman Perzlina
  • Contractor:YAAZ Entrepreneurship & Construction, YAAZ Entrepreneurship & Construction
  • Engineering:Yaron Shimoni Shacham, Yaron Shimoni Shacham
  • Electricity:Itkin Bloom, Itkin Bloom
  • Lighting:Hila Meier, Hila Meier
  • Plumbing:Sanit, Sanit
  • City:Ramat Gan
  • Country:Israel
© Harel Gilboa
© Harel Gilboa

Text description provided by the architects. The Ramat Gan Museum is the only one dedicated specifically to contemporary Israeli art. Its current renewal consists of a significant expansion which includes new exhibition spaces, auditorium, education department, reading space, storage, offices, store, café, and roof decks for events and outdoor exhibitions. Its new length is 110 meters. Its width is 3 meters at the “nose” and opens up to 23 meters. Its volume slopes from 17 to 10 meters high.

© Harel Gilboa
© Harel Gilboa
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Avinoam Sharon
© Avinoam Sharon

The original structure was built in 1936 as a factory for floor tiles. Its elongated triangular shape stems from its location on the intersection of two historical roads. Its streamlined modernist architecture is typical of 1930’s local residential and industrial buildings. 

© Ran Erde
© Ran Erde

In 1987, the building was turned into the Museum of Israeli Art and kept its original volume. The current expansion project entails a transformation of a functionalist industrial structure into a representational public building, with an iconic presence in the urban fabric and voluminous exhibition spaces.

© Ran Erde
© Ran Erde
Section AA
Section AA
© Harel Gilboa
© Harel Gilboa

The new design extends the unique triangular shape of the building and augments its volume to a total floor area of 3,000 sq.m. (700 sq.m. of which are the preserved original building). It refers to the industrial past of the building by articulating notions of structural efficiency, spatial continuity, and the use of generic building technology. The envelope of the new addition is made of 5 meters high pre-cast concrete elements and structural-glass units, allowing optimal control of natural light penetration into the inner spaces and offering blurred views of the surrounding.

© Harel Gilboa
© Harel Gilboa
Site Condition
Site Condition

The main exhibition spaces are triangular or trapezoid, following the building’s footprint. They are bisected by a structural system of 6 meters tall colonnade and crossing flying beams which tie the outer walls, separate the ceiling, and make room for the exposed ducts and pipes.  As the opening exhibition in December 2021 demonstrates, these spaces allow curators and artists freedom of installation and open up a variety of viewing conditions, but they also dictate a certain rhythm and rigor.

Project location

Address:Abba Hillel Silver Rd 146, Ramat Gan, Israel

Cite: "Ramat Gan Museum of Israeli Art / Efrat Kowalsky Architects" 18 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

