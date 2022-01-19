We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Hipódromo House / Marianela Sarghini + Federico Craig

Hipódromo House / Marianela Sarghini + Federico Craig

Save this project
Hipódromo House / Marianela Sarghini + Federico Craig

© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas+ 24

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
La Plata, Argentina
  • Architects: Federico Craig, Marianela Sarghini
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  161
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Lead Architects: Marianela Sarghini, Federico Craig
  • Engineering:Juan Luis Rojas
  • Collaborator:Jesica Bava Descripción del Proyecto
  • City:La Plata
  • Country:Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The project was born out of the desire for a house of one's own, where the incentives exceed the housing needs of the users (us), valuing the desire to experiment with architectural themes of interest linked to the theme of housing; research already addressed in our professional work and as teachers.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The chosen site was a small 10x20m lot of land in the neighbourhood of Hipódromo de La Plata, which shows a preference for a consolidated urban sector, but on a neighborhood scale. On the other hand, the challenge of building on a small-scale lot was also exciting. Here the search for exterior and semi-exterior spaces becomes more complex compared to the conditions posed by other extensive characteristic lots in the city, further away from the urban area.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Ground Floor - Floor Plan
Ground Floor - Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
First Floor - Floor Plan
First Floor - Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The program and the floor plan, which were changing throughout the decision process, were resolved on three levels, where although the metric of each space is not extremely generous, the leading role is taken by the intermediate spaces and the expansion spaces, spaces that are linked and acquire fluidity due to the presence of the ramp, in an attempt to perpetuate what is already segmented by the section. These spaces are in charge of expanding the perceptual limit of interiors and qualifying them, exceeding that which is established by matter.

Save this picture!
Section C
Section C

The inclusion, conscious or unconscious, of an iconic work in our city, the Curutchet house by Le Corbusier, becomes evident when the design process of this house and its result are analyzed. Postures relating to the site, the transitional work between public and private space, the programmatic review and the enhancement of the intermediate spaces are the variables of greatest reference.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The role of the material and its tectonics are indisputable. The choice of each material was linked to sensory preferences and aptitudes related to their nobility and durability (the fact that they will age well over the years was a privileged quality). The work of materiality is not focused on polarizing the structural and enclosure elements, but rather on giving meaning to a composition of articulated parts, where the spatial sequence or promenade architecturale is the tool that verifies the will and expression of each one of them in connection with the other, without losing the reading of the totality.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Marianela Sarghini
Office
Federico Craig
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Hipódromo House / Marianela Sarghini + Federico Craig" [Casa barrio Hipódromo / Marianela Sarghini + Federico Craig] 19 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975312/casa-barrio-hipodromo-marianela-sarghini-plus-federico-craig> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream