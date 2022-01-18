We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

New Lindengarten Building / Volpatohatz

New Lindengarten Building / Volpatohatz

© Niklaus Spoerri© Niklaus Spoerri© Niklaus Spoerri© Niklaus Spoerri+ 35

Apartments
Birsfelden, Switzerland
  • Architects: Volpatohatz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1010
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Niklaus Spoerri
  • Lead Architects: Nicole Hatz, Marco Volpato
  • Project Architect:Daria Hagea
  • Urban Planning:VOLPATOHATZ AG
  • Cost Control:Baukostenplanung Ernst AG
  • Structural Engineer:Ernst & Eitel GmbH
  • Landscape Architect:Grand Paysage GmbH
  • City:Birsfelden
  • Country:Switzerland
© Niklaus Spoerri
Text description provided by the architects. VOLPATOHATZ was commissioned to design a new low-rise apartment building in the heart of Birsfelden Switzerland, called ‘The New Lindengarten Development’. The new development is situated close to Basel consists of eight apartments over four levels plus a penthouse on the fifth level. Below ground is parking for nine cars, bikes, storage area, and a plant room.

© Niklaus Spoerri
Plan - Ground floor
© Niklaus Spoerri
Like a classic Italian Palazzina, balconies are located on all facades, however, displaced in an alternating manner allowing each apartment the possibility of accessing a balcony from the living, dining, kitchen, even the bedroom. Floor plans share similarities with a Palazzina in that, living areas and bedrooms are placed on the perimeter of the building whilst bathrooms are attached to the central core comprising of stairs, lift and service ducts. The concept was to allow circulation around the perimeter of the building and separated by a party wall between apartments.

© Niklaus Spoerri
© Niklaus Spoerri
This becomes more evident with the penthouse apartment, one can freely circulate 360 degrees through the living, bedrooms and bathrooms with no walls to interrupt the flow. A 13-meter-long and uninterrupted living space, which flanks either side of the building floor plan, has windows on all three sides providing plenty of light to the kitchen on one end, dining in the center and living area on the opposite end. All windows comprise of a fixed panel and a glass door plus electric fly screens and louvers. Bedrooms are accessible from either end of the living space via sliding doors which butt onto the perimeter wall.

© Niklaus Spoerri
Balconies are 1.5 x 3 meter in dimension making it generous for several people to sit on a small table and enjoy a coffee or simply read a book. The concept was to connect tenants by extending the steel frame from one apartment to enclose the neighbor’s balcony above. There are specially designed pots on each balcony which hold plants that climb up along steel slated frames. Leaves, which adorn each balcony, will provide visual privacy and motivate and a connection between tenants to be co-care over of these plants.

© Niklaus Spoerri
© Niklaus Spoerri
The production of the balconies was a special process. Katia programs and latest production facilities and knowhow for making cars was applied to these balconies. It took two years to design, develop and produce these balconies and requiring only a few hours to install which sped up the construction process. Each balcony has its own floor drainage system incorporated with an access panel for inspections. The exposed rainwater pipe runs from the penthouse terrace through each balcony collecting water on its way down is easily accessible for maintenance.

© Niklaus Spoerri
Project location

Address:Birsfelden, Basel-Land, Switzerland

