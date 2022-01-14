Pipi Residential Building / Smart Design Studio

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Bondi, Hall 10 is a beautifully sculpted new building for Sydney’s most famous beachside suburb. Comprising of 29 apartments atop ground-floor retail, there is something both arresting and classical in the swooping gestures of the grand vertical bays that line Hall Street. This is a building that sits comfortably at the junction of urban and beach living and behind the façade is clever planning that unlocks the potential of this site.

The arrangement of the street balconies, screens, and intermediate bedrooms creates the architectural expression of the building with white terracotta battens which are arranged vertically to form a rhythmic series of tall portal frames that enclose the balconies. Its sculpted form, which has its vertical emphasis, marries the predominant art deco style of the historic building and draws connections with its rugged coastal location. The natural terracotta provides a fine-grained scale and tactility against the off-form concrete balconies.

On the top floor, setback from the street is a two-story penthouse with sweeping views over Bondi Beach and the Pacific Ocean. The architecture here uses splayed concrete blades to frame views and protect glass from the hot sun. The finely detailed fenestration and super-clear glass is dissolving the barrier between inside and out, reinforced with the grey travertine floors extending from within to the expansive wrap-around terraces on all four sides.

The material palette adopts coastal, sun-bleached tones of light-grey concrete and white terracotta and brick: durable materials that will weather beautifully in context.