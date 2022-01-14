We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Pipi Residential Building / Smart Design Studio

Pipi Residential Building / Smart Design Studio

Pipi Residential Building / Smart Design Studio

© Romello Pereira

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Residential
Bondi Beach, Australia
  • Accessibility Consultant:Accessible Building Solutions, Howard Moutrie
  • Accoustic Engineer:Tom Candelapas
  • Bca Consultant:Blackett Maguire + Goldsmith, Brad Holmes, Dean Goldsmith
  • Civil Engineer:Wen-Fei Yuan
  • Contamination:Justin Thompson-Laing
  • Electrical Engineers:Gavin White, Jon Shally
  • Flooding Consultant:Andrew Francis
  • Heritage Consultants:Urbis, Fiona Binns
  • Hydraulic Engineer:Luke Morgan
  • Landscape Architect:Christopher Owen
  • Mechanical Engineers:Gavin White, Jon Shally
  • Model Consultant:Jozsef Berki
  • 3 D Artist:Telier Illume, Simon Perry
  • Planning Consultants:Stephen White, Sam Down
  • Principal Certifying Authority:Blackett Maguire + Goldsmith, Brad Holmes, Dean Goldsmith
  • Project Managers:Jim Simons, Trevor Jolly
  • Structural Engineer:Jonathan Low, Casthuri Kamalaraj
  • Surveyor:HFA Surveyors, Brad Wagner
  • Traffic Consultants:Paul Corbett, Vince Doan
  • Transportation And Lift Engineers:Gavin White, Jon Shally
  • Waste Management:Elephant’s Foot, Steve Penellum
  • Architects:Smart Design Studio, Smart Design Studio
  • Hydraulic Engineers:ADP Consulting
  • City:Bondi Beach
  • Country:Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Romello Pereira
© Romello Pereira

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Bondi, Hall 10 is a beautifully sculpted new building for Sydney’s most famous beachside suburb. Comprising of 29 apartments atop ground-floor retail, there is something both arresting and classical in the swooping gestures of the grand vertical bays that line Hall Street. This is a building that sits comfortably at the junction of urban and beach living and behind the façade is clever planning that unlocks the potential of this site. 

© Romello Pereira
© Romello Pereira
Plan - Typical
Plan - Typical
© Romello Pereira
© Romello Pereira
© Romello Pereira
© Romello Pereira

The arrangement of the street balconies, screens, and intermediate bedrooms creates the architectural expression of the building with white terracotta battens which are arranged vertically to form a rhythmic series of tall portal frames that enclose the balconies. Its sculpted form, which has its vertical emphasis, marries the predominant art deco style of the historic building and draws connections with its rugged coastal location. The natural terracotta provides a fine-grained scale and tactility against the off-form concrete balconies. 

© Romello Pereira
© Romello Pereira

On the top floor, setback from the street is a two-story penthouse with sweeping views over Bondi Beach and the Pacific Ocean. The architecture here uses splayed concrete blades to frame views and protect glass from the hot sun. The finely detailed fenestration and super-clear glass is dissolving the barrier between inside and out, reinforced with the grey travertine floors extending from within to the expansive wrap-around terraces on all four sides.

© Romello Pereira
© Romello Pereira
Elevation
Elevation
© Romello Pereira
© Romello Pereira

The material palette adopts coastal, sun-bleached tones of light-grey concrete and white terracotta and brick: durable materials that will weather beautifully in context.

© Romello Pereira
© Romello Pereira

Project location

Address:Bondi Beach, NSW 2026, Australia

Smart Design Studio
Concrete

