Local-Looking Gas Station / Intramuros

Gas Station • Budaörs, Hungary Architects: Intramuros

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 73 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Balázs Danyi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project MEVACO Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Botond Zsolt Dobos DLA, Olívia Kurucz

Electric Engineers: András Máramarosi

Structure Engineers: CEOS

Mep & Hvac Consultants: Kessel Technik

Road And Traffic Designer: Nagy és Társa

City: Budaörs

Country: Hungary

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. For decades, a two-position gas station has been operating in the residental sturcture of Budaörs, alongside the main road. The existing control facility basically provided the function, however, its mass formation and appearence did not resemble of a gas station, nor did it fit in the downtown location.

For this reason, the overarching goal of the alteration was to transform this unworthy aesthetic value building complex into a contemporary, local-looking petrol station, that reflects to the small-town environment, while using a restrained toolkit and retaining as many existing items as possible.

A local station, that simultaneously combines the traditions, as well as industrial and technological nature. For this purpose, we „wrapped up” the solid, traditional house mass in expanded steel sheet „rind” of steel construction, thereby retaining its befit to small-town environment in form, while signaling its industrial character in material.