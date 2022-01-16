Tolstoy, plant-based eatery / Studio8

+ 15

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Tolstoy is a vegan eatery that intends to be the new wave of fast-food restaurants. Its concept is based on four main ideas: digital, plant-based, transparency and joy. While planning, the design of the 60s came to mind, when the society was reborn, vegetarianism exploded and colours were a part of a positive statement. We right away thought about a colourful, funky and optimistic place.

One of our main focuses was to humanize a digital vegan fast-food space, full of screens and tablets. We embraced Tolstoy digital elements and efficiency by integrating them in a more human and engaging environment. It was important to build a space that people feel connected to!

Overall, we intended to create a flexible space, adapted to people’s daily needs. Therefore, Tolstoy was organized in three different sitting areas: the central area, the most social, where people can enjoy more time and space eating together; the windows area, perfect for who wants to relax and enjoy the view outside; the mirror area, a place for people in a hurry, who want just a quick bite or a coffee. Furniture was designed in a way to encourage people to change, adapt and mix the three areas.

We designed a niche with Leo Tolstoy’s bust. A niche itself was a surprise, discovered by our construction team during the works. During our trip to Brazil, we were influenced by the culture of altars and the way humans can be so devoted to something they believe in. So, we decided to design a sort of a symbolic element for Tolstoy, but with a specific aesthetic that came from an internet movement called Vaporwave. This movement brings together old neoclassical sculptures and late 90s web design (human vs digital), which perfectly fits the concept of Tolstoy as a digital plant-based eatery.