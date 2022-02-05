Chapter and Verse Hotel / New Practice Studio

+ 23

Design Team: Sidong Lang, Tai-li Lee, Tingxing Tao, Rui Cui, Andy Chu, Junchao Yang, Yiyi Wang, Wenying Liang

Client: Chapter and Verse hotel

Lighting Design: Illumination of City Environment

Landscape Design: E-DESIGN

Engineering: Tongji Architectural Design Group

Construction: FANES Decoration

Brand Design: NOSIGNER

City: Wuzhen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a peninsula in the historic town of Wuzhen, Chapter and Verse hotel is conceived as a creative retreat that celebrates the local spatial tradition.

Inspired by the local architectural context of residences built above waterways, the design of the hotel centers around an atrium with a series of floating bridges that connect guestrooms to the public space. To the north of the atrium, the staggered guestrooms open to outdoor terraces with optimized views of the river.

To the south of the atrium, the façade facing the street is enveloped with wooden screens that open, filtering natural light while creating an ambiguous relationship between the exterior and interior.

From natural wood to handcrafted plaster, to custom terrazzo and artworks, the rich history of the local environment and the tranquil surroundings are woven into the hotel’s interior. A sculptural staircase connects the lobby to the atrium, where guests will find 30 rooms.

There are eight different room types, ranging from compact single rooms filled with natural light, to double rooms with river views, to a loft with a private garden. On the ground floor, the Verse restaurant features panoramic views of the garden, seamlessly extending the interior of the hotel to the exterior.