World
Chapter and Verse Hotel / New Practice Studio

Chapter and Verse Hotel / New Practice Studio
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

© Qingshan Wu© Qingshan Wu© Qingshan Wu© Qingshan Wu+ 23

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hotels, Hotels Interiors
Wuzhen, China
  • Architects: New Practice Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Qingshan Wu, Jiaxi&Zhe, Yun Li
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bulthaup, Vitsœ, FLOS, 方圆地板
  • Lead Architect: Nianlai Zhong
  • Design Team:Sidong Lang, Tai-li Lee, Tingxing Tao, Rui Cui, Andy Chu, Junchao Yang, Yiyi Wang, Wenying Liang
  • Client:Chapter and Verse hotel
  • Lighting Design:Illumination of City Environment
  • Landscape Design:E-DESIGN
  • Engineering:Tongji Architectural Design Group
  • Construction:FANES Decoration
  • Brand Design:NOSIGNER
  • City:Wuzhen
  • Country:China
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a peninsula in the historic town of Wuzhen, Chapter and Verse hotel is conceived as a creative retreat that celebrates the local spatial tradition.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

Inspired by the local architectural context of residences built above waterways, the design of the hotel centers around an atrium with a series of floating bridges that connect guestrooms to the public space. To the north of the atrium, the staggered guestrooms open to outdoor terraces with optimized views of the river.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

To the south of the atrium, the façade facing the street is enveloped with wooden screens that open, filtering natural light while creating an ambiguous relationship between the exterior and interior.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
concept sketch
concept sketch
© Jiaxi&Zhe
© Jiaxi&Zhe

From natural wood to handcrafted plaster, to custom terrazzo and artworks, the rich history of the local environment and the tranquil surroundings are woven into the hotel’s interior. A sculptural staircase connects the lobby to the atrium, where guests will find 30 rooms.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Jiaxi&Zhe
© Jiaxi&Zhe

There are eight different room types, ranging from compact single rooms filled with natural light, to double rooms with river views, to a loft with a private garden. On the ground floor, the Verse restaurant features panoramic views of the garden, seamlessly extending the interior of the hotel to the exterior.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

Project location

Address:Wuzhen, Zhejiang, China

About this office
New Practice Studio
Office

Cite: "Chapter and Verse Hotel / New Practice Studio" 05 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975082/chapter-and-verse-hotel-new-practice-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

