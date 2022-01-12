We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Barrow House / ID Architecture

Barrow House / ID Architecture

Save this project
Barrow House / ID Architecture

© Andy Haslam© Andy Haslam© Andy Haslam© Andy Haslam+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andy Haslam
© Andy Haslam

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), this stunning, partially subterranean private property has scooped multiple prestigious awards including the celebrated Grand Designs House of the Year Longlist 2021, which featured on Channel 4.

Save this picture!
© Andy Haslam
© Andy Haslam

Barrow House sits in its rural setting surrounded by wildflower meadows and overlooks an extensive private pond. From the public views the barn is modest in size and simple in form, carefully designed to resemble a brick and pantile barn, adopting the agricultural language of the area, whilst to the private side the living spaces are superbly connected to the extensive views over the Lincolnshire Wolds and towards the Bonze Age Barrow. It is one of the largest 'round barrows' in Lincolnshire, measuring 30 metres wide and three metres high.

Save this picture!
© Andy Haslam
© Andy Haslam
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Andy Haslam
© Andy Haslam
Save this picture!
© Andy Haslam
© Andy Haslam

Our Clients approached ID Architecture with this previously farmed arable site in the open countryside, to create a family home for their young family. The wonderful open-valley surroundings dictated a Paragraph 55 (now P80), which required extensive consultation and liaison with the Planners, local community and other stakeholders. These types of application require the design to achieve such a degree of innovation, exceptional quality, and sensitivity that they can be considered to actually improve their locality. A tricky brief in an area of outstanding natural beauty and so close to the Barrow - a scheduled ancient monument.

Save this picture!
© Andy Haslam
© Andy Haslam
Save this picture!
© Andy Haslam
© Andy Haslam

Hailed as a "worthy and standout winner" of the prize at the grand final of the 2019 LABC National Building Excellence Awards in December, it features 18-metre-long sliding doors and a projecting master bedroom pod offering impressive views over the natural landscape and Bronze-Age Barrow. The simple above-ground barn form is true to the agricultural aesthetic of the area and was built with durable steel cladding - designed to gradually rust, turning orange then brown , as it is exposed to the elements. This structure sits on the semi-subterranean concrete plinth forming the ground floor entrance level, with the wildflower planted flat roof continuing, and connecting with the surrounding meadow. An extensive scheme of landscaping, local orchard planting, wildflower meadows and new tree planting all help in creating a home that is sensitively embedded within the landscape, reinstating the type of rolling meadow that would have once been abundant in the Wolds.

Save this picture!
© Andy Haslam
© Andy Haslam
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Andy Haslam
© Andy Haslam

The planning process was positive, and thanks to open minded and trusted clients the application was unanimously supported at planning committee. The delivery of the project on site was aided by the Client's family business that delivers civil engineering projects. Simple but crisp detailing further reinforced the simple forms and importance of the landscape that establishes Barrow House within its setting. 

Save this picture!
© Andy Haslam
© Andy Haslam

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ID Architecture
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Barrow House / ID Architecture" 12 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975039/barrow-house-id-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream