BEYOND SCALE SERIES: I am Connected by Ben van Berkel UNStudio

The next “Beyond Scale” lecture at IE School of Architecture and Design is coming soon!

Recognizing that scale is a fundamental concept in architecture and design, this series includes speakers who look at the world from the macroscale of infrastructural and territorial dynamics to the microscale of the pixel component. 

On this occasion, IE School of Architecture and Design welcomes Ben van Berkel, Founder and Principal Architect of UNStudio in this hybrid lecture, in which he will discuss why communities can make our lives healthier. He will speak about designing communities that have little impact on the planet, but a lasting impact on our cities and people.

Attend in person at the IE Tower Madrid or online. Join the conversation, no matter where you are in the world!

Register here.

