  Yuandang Bridge / BAU Brearley Architects + Urbanists

Yuandang Bridge / BAU Brearley Architects + Urbanists

Yuandang Bridge / BAU Brearley Architects + Urbanists

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Pedestrian Bridge
Shanghai, China
  Project Leader:Fang Huang
  Design Team:Berry Pan, Qizhen Zhu, Xiaoxi Yan, Liexia Guo, Zhengting Shi, Bailu Sheng, Zheng Zhao
  Investor:China Three Gorges Corporation
  Client:Construction Bureau of Fen Lake High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Jiangsu Province, Shanghai Qingpu District Water Consevancy Mnagement Institute
  General Coordinator:Yangtze River Delta Ecological Integration Development Demonstration Zone Executive Committee
© Runzi Zhu
Text description provided by the architects. The Yuandang Pedestrian Bridge celebrates the coming together of Jiangsu Province and Shanghai.

© Runzi Zhu
site plan
© Runzi Zhu
The 586m bridge is a hybrid structure incorporating landscape, infrastructure, and architecture. It is located in a key location where the two jurisdictions meet.

© Runzi Zhu
© Runzi Zhu
© Runzi Zhu
The figure of the bridge resembles a ribbon and echoes water ripples on the Yuandang Lake below. Trees and shrubs are incorporated in the bridge, giving the appearance of a floating garden connecting the two banks.

© Runzi Zhu
© Runzi Zhu
The six-meter-wide bridge deck is divided into three bands: cycling path, vegetation band and walking path. The winding bridge has three widened sections for resting and enjoying the lake view.

© Runzi Zhu
Taking inspiration from local sculptural traditions, the bridge’s pavilion explores contemporary mathematics modeling to create a porous wall that is both sculpture and playground.

© Runzi Zhu
The bridge is a dynamic ensemble, integrating ecology, transportation, landscape, and culture.

© Runzi Zhu
© Runzi Zhu
© Runzi Zhu
Address:Qingpu, Shanghai, China

BAU Brearley Architects + Urbanists
Cite: "Yuandang Bridge / BAU Brearley Architects + Urbanists" 17 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975018/yuandang-bridge-bau-brearley-architects-plus-urbanists> ISSN 0719-8884

