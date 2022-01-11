We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Japan
  5. TOMORE zero Co-working Space / SIDES CORE

TOMORE zero Co-working Space / SIDES CORE

Save this project
TOMORE zero Co-working Space / SIDES CORE

© Takumi Ota© Takumi Ota© Takumi Ota© Takumi Ota+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors, Cowork Interiors
中央区, Japan
  • Client:Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
  • Direction:Seiji Sadakiyo
  • Project Management:Motoyuki Konishi, Yoko Akai
  • Wall Art:yang02
  • Architects:SIDES CORE
  • Built In Furniture:betchu-kaguseisakusho Co. Ltd
  • City:中央区
  • Country:Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

“Co-living & co-creating” is the theme of coworking company TOMORE’s pilot space (dubbed “0”). Tomore plans to add a share house to the coworking area in its first official space (dubbed “1”). In planning TOMORE’s 0 space, we needed to account for the living space that would be added to future spaces, so 2 separate areas were necessary. The functional area for the focused work area has desks, a conference room, and 2 private rooms. The living area facilitates working in a way that feels like relaxing at home.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Just inside the entrance lies the focused working area. Private workrooms and a conference room provide accents to the facade. The layout utilizes space in the entryway that is narrow due to an alley required by zoning laws. It also functions to draw the eye further into the space and build interest/excitement as users head toward the living area.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

In the living area, workers take their shoes off on a brick platform that recalls traditional Japanese living - “kustunugi ishi,” a stone platform for removing shoes. This sets the stage for relaxing in the carpeted area. Next to the shoe removal area is a desk where the communication organizer will sit, facilitating easy communication with incoming guests. It is purposefully rendered in yellow, the key color for the entire space.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

A custom-made modular sofa that can be used from any angle connects the separate booths of the living area. Arranged in the basic shape, sofa pieces are the perfect distance apart for 1 person to sit on or 2 people to sit face-to-face. Pieced together, the sofa can accommodate events and a variety of other possibilities. 

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The counter in the back has 3 distinct levels - a bench, a standing coffee counter, and a high counter. The counters and sofas together combine multiple functions, sightline heights, and usable directions to facilitate spontaneous conversation and communication. A small raised area next to the window is a space for people to connect more closely. 

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Larger groups can work or eat together at a large dining table. The light fixtures are our multi-faceted Triangles pendant lamps, while tables are our FRAMES model trestle tables. They can be disassembled and stashed away, creating space to hold events that could even make use of a projector. The back wall features work by artist yang02, ”a means for graffiti” that features many different colors spontaneously mixing, symbolizing TOMORE’s concept of “co-living and co-creating.”

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hamacho Station, ２-５９-3 日本橋浜町 中央区 東京都 103-0007, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SIDES CORE
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsJapan
Cite: " TOMORE zero Co-working Space / SIDES CORE" 11 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974936/tomore-zero-co-working-space-sides-core> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream