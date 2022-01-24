We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Mexico
  5. Oku Pedregal Restaurant / Michan Architecture + Escala Arquitectos

Oku Pedregal Restaurant / Michan Architecture + Escala Arquitectos

Save this project
Oku Pedregal Restaurant / Michan Architecture + Escala Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Alexandra Bové
© Alexandra Bové

© Alexandra Bové© Alexandra Bové© Alexandra Bové© Alexandra Bové+ 19

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Restaurant, Detail, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: Escala Arquitectos, Michan Architecture
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Alexandra Bové
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adhetec, Mas Concreto, Restaurantismo, Rituales
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alexandra Bové
© Alexandra Bové

Text description provided by the architects. Located in front of the iconic Parroquia de la Santa Cruz del Pedregal by designed by Antonio Attolini Lack on the corner between Boulevard de la Luz and Av. de las Fuentes at Jardines del Pedregal, OKU opened its second restaurant in Mexico City. 

Save this picture!
© Alexandra Bové
© Alexandra Bové
Save this picture!
© Alexandra Bové
© Alexandra Bové

The interior layout takes advantage of the height and elongates the proportions of the space. The kitchen and services are situated in the back area, leaving the rest of the open space for dining and bar.  

Save this picture!
© Alexandra Bové
© Alexandra Bové
Save this picture!
© Alexandra Bové
© Alexandra Bové

The bar and sushi bar works as the storefront of the long space. On its upper part, a mezzanine is created with tables and a corridor at the back. This mezzanine generates individual tables that are hung from the existing structure, proposing a unique dining experience. the structure is composed of light steel members that are welded into the existing steel structure of the building. 

Save this picture!
© Alexandra Bové
© Alexandra Bové
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Alexandra Bové
© Alexandra Bové

Cylindrical lighting elements are hung from the ceiling, merging the electric cables with the structural elements of the mezzanine. On the upper dining area, the drop ceiling is interrupted, leaving exposed the steel structure to have more height, generating a sensation of cutting and pasting the ceiling into the tables.

Save this picture!
© Alexandra Bové
© Alexandra Bové
Save this picture!
© Alexandra Bové
© Alexandra Bové

The cladding material is a combination of pinewood, gfrc concrete panels, and pigmented stucco, producing a light and open atmosphere that plays with polished and raw finishes.

Save this picture!
© Alexandra Bové
© Alexandra Bové

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Michan Architecture
Office
Escala Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignDetailHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Oku Pedregal Restaurant / Michan Architecture + Escala Arquitectos" [Restaurante Oku Pedregal / Michan Architecture + Escala Arquitectos] 24 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974899/oku-pedregal-restaurant-michan-architecture-plus-escala-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream