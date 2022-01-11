We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Casa RM / Humberto Hermeto Arquitetura

Casa RM / Humberto Hermeto Arquitetura

Casa RM / Humberto Hermeto Arquitetura

© Gustavo Xavier
Text description provided by the architects. Dwell in Harmony with nature. Function and form.

© Gustavo Xavier
Plan - First floor
© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier
Plan - Second floor
© Gustavo Xavier
In this project, the spaces are arranged around a central patio adjacent to a forest. Intimate spaces are located at the back of the lot, while the living room is on the opposite side.

© Gustavo Xavier
The connection between them is made by a block that contains the service rooms. The main room geometry has an acoustic function, avoiding parallel walls or floors.

© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier
Humberto Hermeto Arquitetura
