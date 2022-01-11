Casa RM / Humberto Hermeto Arquitetura

+ 26

Design Team: Tito Campos, Luisa Castro

Engineering: Isometria Ltda

Collaborator: Mia Cucina

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Dwell in Harmony with nature. Function and form.

In this project, the spaces are arranged around a central patio adjacent to a forest. Intimate spaces are located at the back of the lot, while the living room is on the opposite side.

The connection between them is made by a block that contains the service rooms. The main room geometry has an acoustic function, avoiding parallel walls or floors.