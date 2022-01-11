Casa RM / Humberto Hermeto Arquitetura

-
Architects: Humberto Hermeto Arquitetura
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2011
- Photographs: Gustavo Xavier
-
Lead Architect: Humberto Hermeto
- Design Team:Tito Campos, Luisa Castro
- Engineering:Isometria Ltda
- Collaborator:Mia Cucina
- Country:Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Dwell in Harmony with nature. Function and form.
In this project, the spaces are arranged around a central patio adjacent to a forest. Intimate spaces are located at the back of the lot, while the living room is on the opposite side.
The connection between them is made by a block that contains the service rooms. The main room geometry has an acoustic function, avoiding parallel walls or floors.