Children’s and Youth Center in a Former Switch Tower / A-Z Architekten

Until it was decommissioned, the building was used as a railway signal box for the former Wiesbaden West freight depot.

The control room was on the 1st floor. Lounge, toilet and boiler room on the ground floor.

In the former switch tower, a supervised children's and youth club was created as a result of the restrained renovation. The multifunctional room on the ground floor is supplemented by a kitchenette and mobile kitchen furniture, which enables variable use. This room is supplemented by serving rooms, such as an entrance and cloakroom area and barrier-free toilets.

On the upper floor, there is a smaller room to move around with a seating area that makes the all-round view of the open space even more tangible. The newly installed light ceiling creates a place to relax and dream on the seating in the lounging area.

Furthermore, the roof area was renewed and made accessible from the movement area. The facade, which was drawn over a raised parapet and, when viewed from the outside, does not initially reveal a roof terrace, acts as fall protection. With this concept, it has been possible to breathe new meaning into a building full of character. Contemporary, sustainable and architecturally valuable.

Facade | Architectural Art

The wooden facade made of regional woods and waste wood is consciously designed by the educators from CASA e.V. for the young people in the neighborhood, intended as an action area.

Since buildings in the neighborhood are regularly sprayed with graffiti, the problem was, so to speak, aestheticized from the start. The facade was deliberately sprayed by young artists and its facade elements can be removed and, in due course, be auctioned as works of art for the CASA e.V. financing. The facade artists were supported by a donation from the late city councilor.

Construction

The combination of old and new shows the skills of yesterday and today. The existing massive masonry still remains as a supporting structure and was executed from the outside with a rear-ventilated facade with untreated and unplaned spruce cladding. The masonry has been cleaned from the inside and remains visible in order to preserve the character of the signal box. All newly created surfaces and individual pieces of furniture were made with OSB panels, including the interior doors on the ground floor.

As a linear continuation of the facade and at the same time protection against break-ins, all windows and entrance doors are provided with folding shutters, which can be opened during use and closed again in the evening. During the construction, attention was paid to employing regionally based and well-trained craftsmen in order to ensure craftsmanship quality and to preserve traditions.

So far the project won the "Award für nachhaltiges Bauen 2021“ and the "Staatspreis vorbildlicher Bauten in Hessen 2021“ and got nominated for the „Tag der Architektur Hessen“ three times