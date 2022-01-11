We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. Germany
  5. Children’s and Youth Center in a Former Switch Tower / A-Z Architekten

Children’s and Youth Center in a Former Switch Tower / A-Z Architekten

Save this project
Children’s and Youth Center in a Former Switch Tower / A-Z Architekten

© Laura Hess© Laura Hess© Laura Hess© Laura Hess+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Community, Renovation
Wiesbaden, Germany
  • Architects: A-Z Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  88
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Laura Hess
  • Lead Architects: Holger Zimmer, Christian Stock, Laura Hess, Ida Kunz
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Laura Hess
© Laura Hess

Usage
Until it was decommissioned, the building was used as a railway signal box for the former Wiesbaden West freight depot.
The control room was on the 1st floor. Lounge, toilet and boiler room on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Laura Hess
© Laura Hess

In the former switch tower, a supervised children's and youth club was created as a result of the restrained renovation. The multifunctional room on the ground floor is supplemented by a kitchenette and mobile kitchen furniture, which enables variable use. This room is supplemented by serving rooms, such as an entrance and cloakroom area and barrier-free toilets.

Save this picture!
© Laura Hess
© Laura Hess
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Laura Hess
© Laura Hess

On the upper floor, there is a smaller room to move around with a seating area that makes the all-round view of the open space even more tangible. The newly installed light ceiling creates a place to relax and dream on the seating in the lounging area.

Save this picture!
© Laura Hess
© Laura Hess
Save this picture!
Plan - Upper Floor
Plan - Upper Floor
Save this picture!
© Laura Hess
© Laura Hess

Furthermore, the roof area was renewed and made accessible from the movement area. The facade, which was drawn over a raised parapet and, when viewed from the outside, does not initially reveal a roof terrace, acts as fall protection. With this concept, it has been possible to breathe new meaning into a building full of character. Contemporary, sustainable and architecturally valuable.

Save this picture!
© Laura Hess
© Laura Hess

Facade | Architectural Art
The wooden facade made of regional woods and waste wood is consciously designed by the educators from CASA e.V. for the young people in the neighborhood, intended as an action area.

Save this picture!
© Laura Hess
© Laura Hess

Since buildings in the neighborhood are regularly sprayed with graffiti, the problem was, so to speak, aestheticized from the start. The facade was deliberately sprayed by young artists and its facade elements can be removed and, in due course, be auctioned as works of art for the CASA e.V. financing. The facade artists were supported by a donation from the late city councilor.

Save this picture!
© Laura Hess
© Laura Hess

Construction
The combination of old and new shows the skills of yesterday and today. The existing massive masonry still remains as a supporting structure and was executed from the outside with a rear-ventilated facade with untreated and unplaned spruce cladding. The masonry has been cleaned from the inside and remains visible in order to preserve the character of the signal box. All newly created surfaces and individual pieces of furniture were made with OSB panels, including the interior doors on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Laura Hess
© Laura Hess

As a linear continuation of the facade and at the same time protection against break-ins, all windows and entrance doors are provided with folding shutters, which can be opened during use and closed again in the evening. During the construction, attention was paid to employing regionally based and well-trained craftsmen in order to ensure craftsmanship quality and to preserve traditions.

Save this picture!
© Laura Hess
© Laura Hess

So far the project won the "Award für nachhaltiges Bauen 2021“ and the "Staatspreis vorbildlicher Bauten in Hessen 2021“ and got nominated for the „Tag der Architektur Hessen“ three times

Save this picture!
© Laura Hess
© Laura Hess

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Wiesbaden, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
A-Z Architekten
Office

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityRefurbishmentRenovationGermany
Cite: "Children’s and Youth Center in a Former Switch Tower / A-Z Architekten" 11 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974865/childrens-and-youth-center-in-a-former-switch-tower-a-z-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream