We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. Bricks on The move Building / Ákaran Architects

Bricks on The move Building / Ákaran Architects

Save this project
Bricks on The move Building / Ákaran Architects

© Parham Taghioff© Parham Taghioff© Parham Taghioff© Parham Taghioff+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: Ákaran Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Parham Taghioff
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Daikin, Porcelanosa, Rocca Tiles
  • Lead Architect: Moeen Afzalkhani, Zahra Azizi
  • Design Team:Hanna Mobaraki, Mohammad Arefian
  • Project Manager:Ali Foroughi, Reza Ghorashi
  • Mep & Hvac Designer:Mehdi Mirhabibi
  • City:Tehran
  • Country:Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. A stack of four cubes, Zomorrod 11 stands firmly at the heart of a traffic junction in Tehran. The design has incorporated the use of geometric brick pattern modules following a strategy by which the exterior façade of the building stretches inside and forms many elements of the interior; from the lowest parking level at -5 through to the top.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Elevation - West
Elevation - West
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

The one-way street it overlooks on the south elevation connects two of Tehran's main north-south arteries, therefore the nature of the site's impact on the passer-by is affected by speed and haste. The Architecture has aimed for the drivers and pedestrians to pause, even in passing and perhaps reminisce through a modern structure, ties to the culture's past. In line with this aspiration, the building is rather still from street level where all the rushing takes place up to the 3rd floor; this is also the height of the neighbouring buildings. Up to here the brick modules are static which also limit the views towards the neighbouring sites. From the third floor to the 6th level, rising higher and distancing from the freneticism of the enveloping streets, with views opening up to the mountains and the city scape, these modules become mobile. Bricks screwed together, framed and moving on rails along the glazed elevation of the building, help the architecture to improvise an impression of the speedy surroundings of its streetscape while also expanding the views towards the city from the inside.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

The mobile brick panels not only provide an ever changing image of the building on the outside, they also enable the user to control the amount of sunlight that flows into the office spaces. Each panel weighs around 1000 kg and nevertheless is very easy to push along the rails fitted into the flooring. The mobile modules are designed and engineered to make them as lightweight as possible by using custom made hollow bricks screwed together.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tehran, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ákaran Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsIran
Cite: "Bricks on The move Building / Ákaran Architects" 16 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974814/bricks-on-the-move-building-akaran-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream