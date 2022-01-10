Ronald Lu & Partners' Competition Winning Design Re-imagines the Workplace

Ronald Lu &Partners revealed their new workplace concept, "Treehouse", an "eco-conscious integrated system" featuring biophilic elements, which capitalizes on wellness and aims to reconnect users with nature. The project is a response to contemporary workplace needs, as well as to current climate challenges, promoting carbon-positivity and net-zero operations through a blend of design, technology and smart management.
Incorporating green walls, facades and roofing, water features, and carefully considering natural light and ventilation, the project strives to provide a human-centric work environment with a carbon-positive strategy. The temperature inside the building is regulated using self-shading inclined facades, and the chimney effect reduces heat transfer to the building. The concept proposes a smart-active building system that would allow different tower areas' energy consumption to be optimized according to usage patterns.
We are honoured to win the ANZ future building award for Treehouse. This win reinforces our commitment to improving buildings in high-rise, high-density urban areas and prioritizing human health and wellbeing throughout the design process. We see Treehouse as a catalyst for change; a design that pushes for a carbon-positive future for all of us, and the generations to follow. Treehouse is not just a place of work, it is a seed planted that will grow as we strive for a more sustainable future. - Bryant Lu, Ronald Lu & Partner's Vice Chairman
Related ArticleRonald Lu & Partners Designs New TOD Project in Shenzhen
The concept won the Future Building category of the Advancing Net Zero Ideas Competition (ANZ), a project of World Green Building Council, which calls for businesses, organizations, cities, states and regions to reach net-zero operating emissions in their portfolios by 2030 and for all buildings to be net-zero in operation by 2050.