Ronald Lu & Partners' Competition Winning Design Re-imagines the Workplace

Ronald Lu & Partners' Competition Winning Design Re-imagines the Workplace

Ronald Lu &Partners revealed their new workplace concept, "Treehouse", an "eco-conscious integrated system" featuring biophilic elements, which capitalizes on wellness and aims to reconnect users with nature. The project is a response to contemporary workplace needs, as well as to current climate challenges, promoting carbon-positivity and net-zero operations through a blend of design, technology and smart management.

Courtesy of Ronald Lu & Partners
Incorporating green walls, facades and roofing, water features, and carefully considering natural light and ventilation, the project strives to provide a human-centric work environment with a carbon-positive strategy. The temperature inside the building is regulated using self-shading inclined facades, and the chimney effect reduces heat transfer to the building. The concept proposes a smart-active building system that would allow different tower areas' energy consumption to be optimized according to usage patterns.

Courtesy of Ronald Lu & Partners
We are honoured to win the ANZ future building award for Treehouse. This win reinforces our commitment to improving buildings in high-rise, high-density urban areas and prioritizing human health and wellbeing throughout the design process. We see Treehouse as a catalyst for change; a design that pushes for a carbon-positive future for all of us, and the generations to follow. Treehouse is not just a place of work, it is a seed planted that will grow as we strive for a more sustainable future. - Bryant Lu, Ronald Lu & Partner's Vice Chairman

The concept won the Future Building category of the Advancing Net Zero Ideas Competition (ANZ), a project of World Green Building Council, which calls for businesses, organizations, cities, states and regions to reach net-zero operating emissions in their portfolios by 2030 and for all buildings to be net-zero in operation by 2050.

Courtesy of Ronald Lu & Partners
Andreea Cutieru
