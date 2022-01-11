We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Homme Store / Maden Group

Homme Store / Maden Group
© Atdhe Mulla
© Atdhe Mulla

Store, Retail Interiors
Pristina, Kosovo
  • Architects: Maden Group
  Area:  170
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  Atdhe Mulla
© Atdhe Mulla
© Atdhe Mulla

Text description provided by the architects. Homme is not just a store, but a unique experience of an urban environment within the context of highly commercial space. Homme is a break from the usual shopping mall experience with a number of distinct aesthetic signs ... The height gives the feeling of space and at the same time exposes the structure and ventilation of the space lighting systems.

© Atdhe Mulla
© Atdhe Mulla

Homme is a concept store known for its various options of clothing brands for men. Since the design is an extension of the already existing store, it was important to create a new visual marker that links the two floors together and adds to the identity of the store. The royal blue-colored stairs, encircled by metal wires that act as a railway as well, do just that… and they invite the visitor to check out the newly designed space.

The floors are rendered in ceramic tiles, the walls colored in plain gray whereas the ceiling is made of corrugated metal sheets. To further emphasize the urban identity of the design, scaffolding was used to display clothes and to create other elements within the retail function of the store. A three-meter high mirror mounted within the scaffolding is a visual marker of the store as well.

© Atdhe Mulla
© Atdhe Mulla

The mirror gives another dimension to the space due to its size but also due to the surprising effect of seeing a mirror staying perfectly put inside a scaffolding. Another "urban" element to the store is the bar, which is made up of exposed black glass bricks. One can easily enjoy a drink as they look around for what clothes to buy in the store

© Atdhe Mulla
© Atdhe Mulla

The back of the store opens to a terrace which is again another added surprise to the whole “shopping” experience. The calmness of this icy urban interior is continued in the terrace with opaque curtains surrounding the space and colorful chairs and tables.

© Atdhe Mulla
© Atdhe Mulla
© Atdhe Mulla
© Atdhe Mulla

Steel for shelving, tubular neon lights, a high ceiling and corrugated metal sheets, a glass brick bar with drinks and neon colored furniture, strengthen Homme’s reworked identity and combine a shopping experience with that of cocktail bar experience, while at the same time making the visitor completely forget that they are within a shopping center in the first place.

© Atdhe Mulla
© Atdhe Mulla

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Pristina, Kosovo

Maden Group
