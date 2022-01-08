RC House / Architects+CO

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. With a privileged view of the ponds and woods of Fazenda Boa Vista, in Porto Feliz, Sao Paulo, in Brazil, the Boa Vista RC house was designed to see the sun all day long in the leisure area. In the 950 m² of constructed area, the authorial design of architects Caio Bandeira and Tiago Martins, from Architects+Co, stands out.

The façade reveals the Arc+Co wood panel, an element that allies aesthetics, allows ventilation and natural light in the environments while guaranteeing privacy to the interiors. With organic paging that takes advantage of the wood scraps cut during the manufacturing process, it is also an ecological panel, since it reduces, with design, the waste of material.

The L-shaped residence is distributed in two blocks: in one of them, the leisure and living areas are concentrated. In the more private one, seven bedrooms and a home theater. In the connection between the two volumes, the entrance, kitchen, and service area can be easily accessed.

Leisure area. In the middle of a contemplative garden, the open fireplace is an invitation to wait for the coldest nights with friends around. The triangular swimming pool was covered with batu hijau stones, in a tone that enhances the surrounding landscaping.

Next to it, a games room, a bar, and a swing on the terrace are arranged to contemplate the green area in the landscape. Accessing the spiral corten steel staircase, there is a belvedere to amplify the view of the horizon.

Privacy. The double bedroom, facing the north lagoon and the rising sun, has a dressing room and bathroom protected by a wooden brise that gives privacy to the spaces.