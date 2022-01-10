We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Caribbean Courtyard Villa / Studio Saxe

Caribbean Courtyard Villa / Studio Saxe
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Costa Rica
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Overview. Studio Saxe weaves tropical pergola in the jungle of the Caribbean coast of Puerto Viejo, Limon.

© Andres Garcia Lachner
Concept. Pavilions were joined through a woven network of pergolas that blend with the jungle creating a sense of unity through an internal courtyard.

© Andres Garcia Lachner
Design. We designed a strategy of aggregation by creating a network of triangled pergolas that can grow or contract depending on the necessity of the client throughout the project. This in turn allows for people to circulate and go to different rooms and private or social areas around the house while weaving through existing vegetation and jungle. Each room is a contained space that can be placed anywhere around the property.

© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Floor plan
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Sustainability. The project was conceived as a series of objects placed around the property and within existing trees, it is also placed stepping down the mountain to allow for the topographic condition to be gentle with the built architecture.  Together with solar energy generation, water-efficient systems, and passive bioclimatic design, this project sets a new example design for the tropical region of the coast of Costa Rica.

© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Construction. Through a series of repeating triangles, the house was erected modularly and each individual private or public space was enclosed through walls and glass thus creating a sensation of a network that can continue growing in time.

© Andres Garcia Lachner
Project gallery

Cite: "Caribbean Courtyard Villa / Studio Saxe" 10 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

