  5. JC House / Adolfo Mondejar + Francisco Figueroa Astrain

© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: Adolfo Mondejar, Francisco Figueroa Astrain
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  445
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ANODAL, Corblock, Edificor, Giunta Muebles, Jonhson, iluminar
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The house is developed in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of the city of Córdoba. The housing program is interesting for others based on the family relationships and characteristics of each member that inhabits it. It is set up in a lot with the rear-facing north, which is why it assumes a happy coincidence between orientations and the search for privacy on the street.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

We developed a U-shaped plan that opens to the east where the orientations begin to define the rest of the proposal. The project is carried out on one floor, trying to ensure that the daytime living spaces are surrounded by green, impregnated with aromatic plants that give a spatial atmosphere to the perception of its occupants, while the night spaces occupy one side of the house.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The kitchen and living areas are separated and maintain a similar proportion due to the relationships posed by their inhabitants. We proposed the entrance through a patio that ensures a double relationship with the green in its interiors.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The house can manifest itself closed or open inside from a double mobile solar protection filter, made with anodized aluminum panels that make it possible. On the front, this same filter acts as closing and shut structure to the street spaces, further reinforcing the relationship with the interior patio.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Sección A-A
Sección A-A
Sección B-B
Sección B-B
Sección C-C
Sección C-C
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The house is built with a structure of exposed concrete slabs on load-bearing masonry and a double black brick wall, giving a new interior exterior color perception. Its ceilings are flat and are composed of different heights by the fittings in its support beams made of fair-faced concrete. The U-shaped patio is closed with a social space and barbecue, which is entered regardless of the residential areas.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The house tries to get away from the aesthetics of the typical private neighborhoods typologies by using scale and image in search of its morphological and chromatic expression.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

Cite: "JC House / Adolfo Mondejar + Francisco Figueroa Astrain" [Casa JC / Adolfo Mondejar + Francisco Figueroa Astrain] 06 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974682/jc-house-adolfo-mondejar-plus-francisco-figueroa-astrain> ISSN 0719-8884

