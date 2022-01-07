We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House and Atelier / fala

© Ricardo Loureiro

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Offices
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: fala
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  315
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ricardo Loureiro
  • Project Team:Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Costanza Favero, Rute Peixoto, Lera Samovich, Elisa Sassi, Joana Sendas, Paulo Sousa
  • Client:fala
  • City:Porto
  • Country:Portugal
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

Text description provided by the architects. The old building is hidden in the city center. It has three levels, three entrance doors, and a distorted outline. Each floor suggests a different spatial logic but shares the same language, the same materiality, and the same set of banal elements. 

© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

The ground floor is an open-plan atelier connected to the garden. The first floor has a studio apartment with a unique white-and-pink-striped door. The last level is taken by the bigger apartment where six rooms are carefully organized around a tall central hall. All the interior spaces are white with a few exposed concrete elements and a couple of exceptional moments. The doors are lacquered in glossy white with exposed plywood frames. The soft chess pattern of the blue terrazzo floor doesn’t match the walls and binds all the levels. 

© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro
Collage
Collage
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

The house has only two elevations. The original front façade was unbalanced and slightly curved. It is re-structured: the three doors get a strong color, one window disappears, a marble circle is introduced and the tall hat becomes visible from afar. The back façade is rebuilt. The proportion is very different from the front one, taller and narrower. A clear hierarchy reflects the program distribution. It begins with the thin round freestanding column. The pink door contrasts with the large opening and four identical windows suggest a domestic use in the upper levels. The white-painted concrete wall flies above the fragile glazed surface. The circle disturbs its symmetry and finishes the figure. 

© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

Living and working in the same building is a delicate convenience. Each level of the building is an independent field of experimentation where the main common thread is a certain sense of joy.

© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

Project gallery

fala
Cite: "House and Atelier / fala" [Casa e Atelier / fala] 07 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974662/house-and-atelier-fala> ISSN 0719-8884

