We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. Taisugar Circular Village / Bio-architecture Formosana

Taisugar Circular Village / Bio-architecture Formosana

Save this project
Taisugar Circular Village / Bio-architecture Formosana

© Studio Millspace© Studio Millspace© Studio Millspace© Studio Millspace+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Taiwan (ROC)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Text description provided by the architects. Modularization is crucial in larger-scale urban developments to make fabrication assembly and disassembly more efficient and simplify the stocks of building material banks. The “Circular Village” is made up of the three “Circular Blocks” where the living quarters are located, “Circular Field” where it consists of a “C-House,” an “E-House” and a “C-Farm.” The C-House functions as the living room of the village, the E-House as the kitchen, while the C-Farm is the garden where food is produced.

Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

In the circular economy, materials are reused and virtually no waste is created. The design stage takes into account assembly in construction and deconstruction after use. Some of the materials used include recycled and green materials. For instance, the salvaged hardwood from TaiSugar’s old dilapidated buildings was used as the main structure for the E-House while their recycled railway tracks were designed as a fence on the ground periphery.

Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

Also, the wooden planks from the old buildings were treated and reused as the wooden frame for the pivoted door at C-House. As to reduce the carbon emissions, we have opted for green materials like CLT (cross-laminated timber) and recycled LED glass insulation blocks for the façade and internal partition.

Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

In order to design for disassembly, steel was chosen as the structural material rather than reinforced concrete. Modular building components such as prefabricated PC boards, metal louvers for the façade, prefabricated floor panels for slabs were used in conjunction with BIM software to comprise the BAMB database. In order to further fulfill the spirit of circular economy, the ownership for the elevator, lighting, furniture, and sanitary fixtures were replaced with usership—so in other words, rented instead of purchased.

Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Taipéi, Taiwan (ROC)

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bio-architecture Formosana
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Taisugar Circular Village / Bio-architecture Formosana" 06 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974658/taisugar-circular-village-bio-architecture-formosana> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream