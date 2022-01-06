We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Greece
  5. Metaphor Cultural Hub / PILA

Metaphor Cultural Hub / PILA

Save this project
Metaphor Cultural Hub / PILA

© Alina Lefa© Alina Lefa© Alina Lefa© Alina Lefa+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Center
Athens, Greece
  • Architects: PILA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alina Lefa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Isomat, ALUMINCO, EKA Hellas, EL TOP, Ideal Standard, Mexil, Orama Minimal Frames, St. Gobain
  • Project Manager:Christina Papalexandri
  • Design :Konstantinos Voutoufianakis Petropoulos
  • Design:Eleni Nikolaou
  • Curation And Program Manager:Vasilis Batrzokas
  • City:Athens
  • Country:Greece
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alina Lefa
© Alina Lefa

Text description provided by the architects. Metaphor is a hub for creatives working in the areas of art, fashion, and design, based in Athens, Greece. Metaphor aspires to become a platform that promotes young creatives from Greece, developing a community in dialogue with local and international audiences.

Save this picture!
© Alina Lefa
© Alina Lefa
Save this picture!
© Alina Lefa
© Alina Lefa
Save this picture!
© Alina Lefa
© Alina Lefa

For the design of Metaphor, PILA’s proposal for the space stems from the concept of flexibility, in order to create an agile environment that can swiftly transform from a concept store to a gallery to an event space while at the same time maintaining a unique visual identity that defines it.

Save this picture!
© Alina Lefa
© Alina Lefa
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Alina Lefa
© Alina Lefa

The space is developed on two levels, with a cafe-bar restaurant on the ground level, an exhibition and events space on both levels, and office spaces on the first one. The exhibition space can be easily transformed with the use of six metallic moving display installations either to host exhibitions and display works of art, products, or the program of artistic activities that will be programmed at the space by the creative team of Metaphor.

Save this picture!
© Alina Lefa
© Alina Lefa

Metaphor offers visitors a unique experience every time they visit the space, depending on the event that is hosted and the space’s configuration, always finding through the same creative atmosphere and energy that the space exudes.

Save this picture!
© Alina Lefa
© Alina Lefa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Athens, Greece

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PILA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterGreece
Cite: "Metaphor Cultural Hub / PILA" 06 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974649/metaphor-cultural-hub-pila> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream