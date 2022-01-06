Metaphor Cultural Hub / PILA

-
Architects: PILA
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2021
- Photographs: Alina Lefa
-
Manufacturers: Isomat, ALUMINCO, EKA Hellas, EL TOP, Ideal Standard, Mexil, Orama Minimal Frames, St. Gobain
- Project Manager:Christina Papalexandri
- Design :Konstantinos Voutoufianakis Petropoulos
- Design:Eleni Nikolaou
- Curation And Program Manager:Vasilis Batrzokas
- City:Athens
- Country:Greece
Text description provided by the architects. Metaphor is a hub for creatives working in the areas of art, fashion, and design, based in Athens, Greece. Metaphor aspires to become a platform that promotes young creatives from Greece, developing a community in dialogue with local and international audiences.
For the design of Metaphor, PILA’s proposal for the space stems from the concept of flexibility, in order to create an agile environment that can swiftly transform from a concept store to a gallery to an event space while at the same time maintaining a unique visual identity that defines it.
The space is developed on two levels, with a cafe-bar restaurant on the ground level, an exhibition and events space on both levels, and office spaces on the first one. The exhibition space can be easily transformed with the use of six metallic moving display installations either to host exhibitions and display works of art, products, or the program of artistic activities that will be programmed at the space by the creative team of Metaphor.
Metaphor offers visitors a unique experience every time they visit the space, depending on the event that is hosted and the space’s configuration, always finding through the same creative atmosphere and energy that the space exudes.