We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. France
  5. Pine Nut Cabin / daab design

Pine Nut Cabin / daab design

Save this project
Pine Nut Cabin / daab design

© Henry Woide© Henry Woide© Henry Woide© Henry Woide+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges
Marseille, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide

Text description provided by the architects. Pine Nut Cabane by daab design is a timber-clad retreat hidden between a pine forest and olive grove in the South of France. Built in collaboration with French cabin company, Moustache Bois, daab design has elevated a simple eco retreat with quality materials and design interventions to create a serene space offering understated luxury. daab design conceived the cabin as a flexible guest studio or arts space for a multi-generational, international family, celebrating their clients’ favourite location on the large rural property through the trinity of light, views and materials.

Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide

The form of the cabin takes cues from the regions’ farming vernacular, and was clad in scorched pine to blend the new structure into the surrounding landscape. daab design introduced matte black door panels along the facade of the cabin to create a clear sense of entry and contemporary feeling throughout the new retreat.

Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide
Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide

The floorplan of Pine Nut Cabane has been designed as one space separated by a central bathroom pod, giving the family a flexible space to relax, practice yoga, sleep, or paint. The spaces can be closed off by full height, custom matte black doors to create two bedrooms during busy family gatherings. Inside, daab design has responded to the woodland context, choosing materials that add to the sense of calm and relaxation of the holiday locale. Matte black finishes and minimal plywood interiors offer visual respite from the intense summer sun and add depth to the spaces.

Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide
Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide

The bathroom features a cave-like shower nook of light terracotta zellige tiles that stretch from floor to ceiling. The East orientation of the cabin maximises both the sweeping valley views and the mediterranean light. The clever positioning of the cabin offers sunrise light while the bordering pine forest protects the retreat from the glaring sunset. daab design composed deep eaves to keep out harsh daylight, allowing the family to rest or practice art in the day with softer indirect light. Despite being an ancillary space out of the main farmhouse, daab design approached the cabin with their signature rigour and environmental commitment.

Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide

The heavily insulated cabin is fitted with high-spec double glazing throughout. The polished concrete floor is central to the thermal heating and cooling strategy, with deep eaves shading the main space throughout the day. Full height windows and doors can be fully or partially opened to allow for cross ventilation and passive cooling. daab design and Moustache Bois focused on working with local contractors and materials to reduce the carbon footprint of the retreat.

Pine Nut Cabane was designed to sit gently in the clients’ favourite location on the rural property, where the family historically spent time painting and playing pétanque. Landscaping by Tamaris Design further anchors Pine Nut Cabane to its unique location. Local limestone has been used to pave a textured path along the front facade of the cabin, and a series of local trees and shrubs have been planted along the rear border to blend the cabin into its forest surrounds.

Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Marseille, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
daab design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesFrance
Cite: "Pine Nut Cabin / daab design" 07 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974646/pine-nut-cabin-daab-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream