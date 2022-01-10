We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Portugal
  5. Hugo's House / FURO

Hugo's House / FURO

Hugo's House / FURO

© Mariana Sanches

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
Carnaxide, Portugal
  • Architects: FURO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mariana Sanches
© Mariana Sanches
© Mariana Sanches

Text description provided by the architects. Hugo is a good friend of the studio and the creator of our logo. When he moved to a new house, he asked us to transform a cold and out-of-date apartment in a cosy home. With a short budget available, our option was to spend the money in doing surgical improvements in the layout, to substitute the pavement and to draw fixed contemporary furniture elements.

© Mariana Sanches
© Mariana Sanches
© Mariana Sanches
© Mariana Sanches

In terms of layout we introduced a new stand-alone wall to define the entrance hall, we transformed a circulation space in a storage compartment, and demolished the dividing wall between kitchen and living room. 

Plan
Plan
Details
Details

There aren’t good houses with bad pavements. In this case an existent grey ceramic pavement that was not aesthetically pleasant or thermally comfortable was substituted by a new wood pavement in parquet industrial. 

© Mariana Sanches
© Mariana Sanches

The last piece of the puzzle to create the desired domestic paradise was the design of fixed furniture elements in yellow mustard and ocean blue that underline the contemporary identity of the apartment and pay tribute to the profession of the owner: graphic designer.

© Mariana Sanches
© Mariana Sanches

Project location

Address:2790 Carnaxide, Portugal

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "Hugo's House / FURO" [Casa do Hugo / FURO] 10 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974636/hugos-house-furo> ISSN 0719-8884

