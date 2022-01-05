Flinders Residence / Abe McCarthy Architects

+ 39

Lighting Design: Adrian Pizzey

Subcontractors: Fineform Joinery, Kilburn Joinery, Griepink & Ward, Prolite Electrical

Architects: Abe McCarthy Architects

Pool Design: Barber

City: Flinders

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A study in modern country-style living, manifesting as an enclave of barn-like forms which speak to the land, the earth, and the interplay between texture, light, and space. Gabled roofs and carved openings open out to the landscape from every angle, creating a continuous dialogue of sun and shadow.

The design is premised on creating a romantic evocation of farm-style living, whilst being underpinned by pragmatic and highly resolved episodic space. As the site was at inception open paddock, the design response needed to engage with views in all directions. The building is zoned as three interconnected pavilions to allow light and air, framed views, and discrete spaces that operate as a whole and independently.

The barn forms allow significant opportunity to engage with the landscape in an expansive way at ground-level, then transition to more intimate and cozy experiences on the upper “loft” levels. This allowed the design to employ dramatic double-height spaces whilst maintaining a sense of engaging warmth and homeliness.

In terms of sustainable initiatives, the project employs several key strategies to allow it to perform in an off-grid context:

Biomass boiler fuelling heating and hot water.

Solar array providing base power.

Rainwater storage to fulfill domestic water, irrigation, and fire-fighting reserves.

Substantial thermal mass designed to absorb low summer sun for passive solar heating.

Louvered and operable glazing including operable skylights to allow the building to breathe and cool naturally, or close-off to deal with seasonal extremes.

Our Clients sought a design that captured that feeling of warmth and comfort in Chalet-type projects they have experienced in mountainous regions across the Globe. The interior expression of a timber-lined dwelling imbues the home with this warmth and depth of natural charm.

“The result is incredible as it’s everything we wanted in terms of the way we live in the home, and the warmth and closeness the original brief sought, yet there is a modern architectural edge to the entire home that makes it extraordinary to live in.” JNS – Client.

Our client drew stylistic inspiration from non-contemporary buildings including rural vernacular types of European and American heritage.