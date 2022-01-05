We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Flinders Residence / Abe McCarthy Architects

Flinders Residence / Abe McCarthy Architects
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

© Shannon McGrath© Shannon McGrath© Shannon McGrath© Shannon McGrath+ 39

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Flinders, Australia
  • Lighting Design:Adrian Pizzey
  • Subcontractors:Fineform Joinery, Kilburn Joinery, Griepink & Ward, Prolite Electrical
  • Pool Design:Barber
  • City:Flinders
  • Country:Australia
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Text description provided by the architects. A study in modern country-style living, manifesting as an enclave of barn-like forms which speak to the land, the earth, and the interplay between texture, light, and space. Gabled roofs and carved openings open out to the landscape from every angle, creating a continuous dialogue of sun and shadow.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

The design is premised on creating a romantic evocation of farm-style living, whilst being underpinned by pragmatic and highly resolved episodic space. As the site was at inception open paddock, the design response needed to engage with views in all directions. The building is zoned as three interconnected pavilions to allow light and air, framed views, and discrete spaces that operate as a whole and independently.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

The barn forms allow significant opportunity to engage with the landscape in an expansive way at ground-level, then transition to more intimate and cozy experiences on the upper “loft” levels. This allowed the design to employ dramatic double-height spaces whilst maintaining a sense of engaging warmth and homeliness.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

In terms of sustainable initiatives, the project employs several key strategies to allow it to perform in an off-grid context:

  • Biomass boiler fuelling heating and hot water.
  • Solar array providing base power.
  • Rainwater storage to fulfill domestic water, irrigation, and fire-fighting reserves.
  • Substantial thermal mass designed to absorb low summer sun for passive solar heating.
  • Louvered and operable glazing including operable skylights to allow the building to breathe and cool naturally, or close-off to deal with seasonal extremes.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Our Clients sought a design that captured that feeling of warmth and comfort in Chalet-type projects they have experienced in mountainous regions across the Globe. The interior expression of a timber-lined dwelling imbues the home with this warmth and depth of natural charm.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
East and West Elevations
East and West Elevations

“The result is incredible as it’s everything we wanted in terms of the way we live in the home, and the warmth and closeness the original brief sought, yet there is a modern architectural edge to the entire home that makes it extraordinary to live in.” JNS – Client.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Our client drew stylistic inspiration from non-contemporary buildings including rural vernacular types of European and American heritage.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Project gallery

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "Flinders Residence / Abe McCarthy Architects" 05 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974612/flinders-residence-abe-mccarthy-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

