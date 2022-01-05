We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visual Arts Center
  4. Portugal
  5. Vhils Studio Artist Workshop and Office / FURO + Pedrita

Vhils Studio Artist Workshop and Office / FURO + Pedrita

Save this project
Vhils Studio Artist Workshop and Office / FURO + Pedrita

© António Louro© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Visual Arts Center, Office Buildings, Adaptive Reuse
Barreiro, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. An anonymous warehouse, an old recycling complex located in the industrial neighborhood in Barreiro, was selected as the new headquarters of the artist Alexandre Farto a.k.a Vhils, and his team. The new studio should articulate areas of heavy work with materials like wood and metal with office areas for the production team and social areas for everybody.

Save this picture!
© António Louro
© António Louro

The warehouse was a big aisle with a gable roof divided into two main spaces.  The proposal uses the existent division to put the workshop areas on the main space and the storage and exhibition areas on the smaller part. All the office areas were located on a new mezzanine that connects the two areas.

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

On the ground floor, the option was to respect the existing partitions. We distributed the workshops of wood, serigraphy, photography, and metals on the existing boxes and all the support programs - such as kitchen and restrooms - on the diving area.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

On the mezzanine level, all the constructions were of poor quality and the option was to demolish and to design a new façade in wood and polycarbonate that protects the office rooms from the noise of the studio. The delicate design of this new façade balanced the roughness of the rest of the space that we wanted, above all, to be functional and resilient to the demanding use that was expected. It was introduced a new staircase to connect the two levels. The staircase was located in a way that its intermediate level could function as an elevated point of view over the studio activity.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Barreiro, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
FURO
Office
Pedrita
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningvisual arts centerOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentAdaptive reusePortugal
Cite: "Vhils Studio Artist Workshop and Office / FURO + Pedrita" [Vhils Studio - Atelier e Escritório para Artista / FURO + Pedrita] 05 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974575/vhils-studio-artist-workshop-and-office-furo-plus-pedrita> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream