We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. House in Erl / Architekt Torsten Herrmann

House in Erl / Architekt Torsten Herrmann

Save this project
House in Erl / Architekt Torsten Herrmann

© Gustav Willeit© Gustav Willeit© Gustav Willeit© Gustav Willeit+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Erl, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

Text description provided by the architects. The house in Erl is in a residential area with one house after the next. The property has a slight slope that rises from west to east. Set back a little from the street, the building adjoins the western boundary with an entrance and a wide garage driveway. From there it develops in length and gently blends into the small-scale building structure.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

The residential building is divided into two wings - one on the street and one on the slope. In between, there is a narrow connecting part. Using this U-shaped floor plan, it is possible to create a building that is organized around a private inner courtyard. It opens to the south and becomes the central outer space.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

An inserted exposed concrete frame covers part of the terrace. The facades of the house are plastered in white. Combined with subtle exposed concrete elements, it integrates the house into the surroundings. The extensive glazing is frameless. The ventilation sash and garage door are in untreated oak.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

There is a spacious kitchen and dining area on the ground floor and the living room in the rear wing. The upper floor is also based on the division into two parts: the parents' suite facing the street, and the children's room with space to play on the slope side of the building. A small atrium adjoins the parents' sleeping area.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architekt Torsten Herrmann
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria
Cite: "House in Erl / Architekt Torsten Herrmann" 05 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974574/house-in-erl-architekt-torsten-herrmann> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream