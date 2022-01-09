We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Casa Salamandra / 3x3 architecture

Casa Salamandra / 3x3 architecture

Save this project
Casa Salamandra / 3x3 architecture

© Asier Rúa© Asier Rúa© Asier Rúa© Asier Rúa+ 42

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Las Navas del Marqués, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Asier Rúa
© Asier Rúa

Text description provided by the architects. The project comes from the need of clients to create a refuge near Madrid where they could get away from their busy lives in the city center. The plot and its location almost completely determine the design of the house. A small plot located within a pine forest with a 12-meter height difference and views to the valley to the South. These conditions were the beginning of the project: being able to enjoy the views of the forest from every room in the house, minimal intervention of the area, and main orientation towards the South.

Save this picture!
© Asier Rúa
© Asier Rúa
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan

The house is a continuous space where the rooms are generated from a single surface. This surface is broken to adapt to the geography of the plot and to generate the different rooms or modules; therefore, each room has a different orientation and opening towards the forest with the idea of ​​creating a distorted and un-homogeneous space.

Save this picture!
© Asier Rúa
© Asier Rúa
Save this picture!
© Asier Rúa
© Asier Rúa

Volumetrically it consists of a single floor, sectioned into several levels, with a gabled roof that volumetrically creates geometric, quasi-parametric encounters. In order to execute this unconventional volume, to try to alter the terrain as minimum as possible and to be fast in execution as well as eco-friendly, a construction system of prefabricated wooden panels (CLT) was chosen.

Save this picture!
© Asier Rúa
© Asier Rúa
Save this picture!
© Asier Rúa
© Asier Rúa

These panels come from sustainable Austrian forests where they are pre-cut and assembled in two weeks on site. The panels act as a supporting structure, enclosure, and finish. They function as a continuous structure where each element is essential within the puzzle of pieces. The structure weighs one-fifth of a normal structure and rests on small pillars raised above the ground. As far as possible, the wooden structure is left visible, since it brings great warmth to the interior, makes a nod to the mountain cabins, and changes over time. Plasterboard partitions have been introduced, only where strictly necessary.

Save this picture!
© Asier Rúa
© Asier Rúa

Regarding the exterior and continuing with the sustainable theme that characterizes the entire project, a local black slate has been used, typical of the mountains of the region, which covers both the facade and the roof of the house, placed in a traditional way. This continuous black skin gives homogeneity to the complex volume and gives it a degree of abstraction. The building rises above the ground to better enjoy the views of the valley, as well as the exterior spaces.

Save this picture!
© Asier Rúa
© Asier Rúa

There are two outside terraces connected to the living spaces finished with black recycled rubber planks. These terraces are like viewpoints to the forest; on one hand, there is the space of the house and on the other that of the forest, two elements that influence each other, but that respect each other. The house is another living being within the ecosystem.     

Save this picture!
© Asier Rúa
© Asier Rúa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
3x3 architecture
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Casa Salamandra / 3x3 architecture" 09 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974573/casa-salamandra-3x3-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream