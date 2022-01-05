Åstrup Have House / NORRØN Architects

+ 47

Partners In Charge: Marco Berenthz, Poul Høilund

General Contractor : Søgård Byg

City: Haderslev

Country: Denmark

Text description provided by the architects. The latest addition to Copenhagen-based NORRØN’s body of work is Åstrup Have - a new recreational farmhouse gazing at Haderslev Fjord and built upon the dream of the countryside. Coined around concepts of biodynamic food production, freely grazing animals, and farm to table, Åstrup Have evokes the region’s vernacular building tradition and inquisitively reinterprets the traditional Danish farmhouse.

The remotely located building, surrounded by a scenic landscape of the rolling countryside, greets visitors through cut-out gables arising from the ground and towering into the sky - particularly upon entry from the avenue. Organized around a central patio that unifies the wings of the building, Åstrup Have stands as a four-legged concrete structure with each leg equipped with an open gate through which the surrounding rural setting reveals itself.

The clustered volumes, organized as a band around the central courtyard, are constructed from raw concrete panels with brass-filled delation joints laid out as a thin grid in the facade.

Resembling a golden relief carved into the raw panels of concrete, the brass fillings soften the building, and as such resonate with local vernacular where metal fillings and objects once were embedded in the old facades and served as generous additions to the regional building culture. When hit by light, a fragile shadow play appears, resulting in a stark, yet atmospheric contrast between the raw and the refined.