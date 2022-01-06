We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Tropical Architecture: Getting to Know Jacobsen Architecture's Work

Tropical Architecture: Getting to Know Jacobsen Architecture's Work

Tropical Architecture: Getting to Know Jacobsen Architecture's Work

Intense integration between the built environment and its natural context: this is the premise that surrounds the projects of Jacobsen Arquitetura, from Rio de Janeiro. Founded 45 years ago, the office emerged from the union between architects Paulo Jacobsen and Cláudio Bernardes, who worked together until Bernardes' death in 2001. After that, Paulo joined forces with Thiago, Cláudio's son, starting a new office. The partnership with Thiago Bernardes fell apart in 2012, giving rise to the formation of Jacobsen Arquitetura, whose partners are Paulo and Bernardo Jacobsen (Paulo’s son) and Edgar Murata.

Residência FL / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Fernando Guerra | FG+SGResidência RLW / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Leonardo FinottiResidência GAF / Jacobsen ArquiteturaResidência MAA / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 11

Following the team's own definition, Rio de Janeiro’s exuberant landscape was fundamental for the development of the concept of tropical architecture, practiced by the office in it’s search for a contemporary aesthetic language based on the intense dialogue established with architecture with colonial and indigenous roots, under influence of modernism. These issues are portrayed in the works through the concepts of lightness and transparency in a continuous effort for the project to blend in with the surroundings as an “insertion construction”. The delicate interpretation of the context, allied to the use of natural materials, is also committed to the desires and intentions of the clients, since, as Paulo Jacobsen cites, architecture needs to be closely related to the personality and lifestyle of those who will inhabit it.

In almost five decades of dedication, Paulo Jacobsen and his team have developed architecture and interior projects on a global scale, with works in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania, facing different contexts and programs such as residences, hotels, buildings and museums. Today, the office's production is carried out from three locations: the creation studio based in Rio de Janeiro, the service and production matrix in São Paulo and the service and management of international projects in Lisbon.

Check out ten selected works from the office:

RN House

Residência RN / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Residência RN / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

RT House

Residência RT / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Pedro Kok
Residência RT / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Pedro Kok

GAF House

Residência GAF / Jacobsen Arquitetura
Residência GAF / Jacobsen Arquitetura

MLA House

Casa MLA / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Leonardo Finotti
Casa MLA / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Leonardo Finotti

OS House

Residência OS / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Residência OS / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

MAA House

Residência MAA / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Residência MAA / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

RLW House

Residência RLW / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Leonardo Finotti
Residência RLW / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Leonardo Finotti

MER Apartment

Apartamento MER / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Fran Parente
Apartamento MER / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Fran Parente

FL House

Residência FL / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Residência FL / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Pulse Office Building

Edifício Pulse Offices / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Pedro Mascaro
Edifício Pulse Offices / Jacobsen Arquitetura © Pedro Mascaro

