Flowing Cloud Township Villa / More Design Office

Design Director: Justin Bridgland, Jaycee Chui

Design Team: Da Gao, Szuniang Tseng, Carlo Alberto Follo, Yabin Yao, Kelsey Alexander, Yanping Tang, Shengnan Xia, Haiyan Peng, Zhiyuan Wang, Jiacheng Que, Di Chang

City: Tonglu

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Flowing Cloud Township Villa is located in Qinglongwu, an ancient village in Tonglu, and is part of the "Fangyukongxiangsu Cultural and Creative Complex". In the future, various cultural activities will be held here all year round. In 2017, MDO was commissioned to renovate 6 existing village houses on the original site and transform them into guest houses. The concept of the design is to create a retreat outside the city, so that people can feel the history and material culture of Qinglongwu, and immerse themselves in the connection with nature.

Time and patina. When we first visited the site we were interested in the existing buildings and their relationship with the landscape. The buildings are all sited in a valley very close to each other linked by a small cobbled street. Each building looks out onto a bamboo forest that envelopes the village. The buildings have this great sense of aging, the old walls and windows tell the stories of the past through the marks and imperfections on their surfaces. The existing building had traditional timber. We wanted to see if it was possible to keep it and adapt it. However, on closer inspection, we realized the existing structure and roof were too weak and damaged to be retained. The existing windows were very small which created a dark and gloomy internal environment with no real visual connection to the beautiful bamboo forest.

Sensitive adaption. The design approach is to modernize the existing buildings with a sensitive approach and improve the relationship with the landscape. Where possible the existing walls, windows, and doors are all retained and repaired by local craftsmen. To fix the roof a new steel structure was built inside the existing walls, and the roof structure and finish were done using traditional techniques and materials. New elements are added to the interior as objects placed independently from the existing walls, allowing guests to clearly read the relationship between the old and the new.

We added underfloor heating and modern bathrooms to make the space feel very comfortable, but the other functions were kept quite simple to be less of a distraction. So the guests can avoid TV or other digital distractions and focus on real interaction with nature or their friends and family. Social connection is at the heart of the project. The design creates moments for people to come together to enjoy each other's time. Whether it be an external space for group BBQ, or living area for families to chat, or more private quiet spaces for people to have some time for self-reflection, in each environment the design focuses on the connection between the landscape and existing buildings.

Sunlight. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, we hope that our guests can experience the changing rhythm of the four seasons. To improve the internal daylight we introduced new windows which followed the random timber window of the old building. These new additions were finished in a thin metal frame, distinguishing them from the existing ones. The placement of these new windows was very important, as we wanted to frame the landscape from certain positions inside, for example, the view from the bed, or the view from the sofa, or the glimpse of the valley from the shower, the landscape is treated almost like a painting. The new roof was lifted off the existing walls to create a more generous ceiling height. We created a clerestory window on all sides of the buildings. Diffused light softly penetrates into the depths of the space, and guests can see the bamboo forest from any angle in the roof, providing a constant connection to the landscape.

Place and environment. Since there are two building structures that cannot be repaired, MDO sees the new building as an opportunity to establish a dialogue with the countryside and nature. The location of the two new buildings is the closest to the mountain route, carrying recreational functions such as reception and bar. The architectural form is regarded as the rock exposed from the hillside by the baptism of water and wind. The surface is rough concrete, which contrasts sharply with the traditional rammed earth of other village buildings.

Here, we recommend facing materials that can be integrated with nature, bearing the influence of rain, sunlight, and snow, and adding a natural patina to the facade. This means that within a few years, the exterior wall will become a part of nature, blurring the boundary between architecture and nature. The creation of the framed window scenery makes the bamboo forest an indispensable part of the interior. During the day, the passing of daylight is reflected on the wall as the shadow changes. When night falls, guests can watch the twinkling starry sky through the windows, enriching the memories of traveling here.

The traditional lantern culture has been transformed into the inspiration and starting point of the lighting design. We regard the new building as a beacon that guides travelers. No matter what direction people approach it from, it welcomes people to enter it. The changing light colors suggest the change of space function, and it is also a direct indication of the dynamics that are taking place in the space and the atmosphere of the space. The architecture and space of Flowing Cloud Township Villa are technical products of local crafts and culture. Vast China has a diverse culture, landscapes, and people, so there will never be a solution that can be applied to all environments. As designers, in the future, we will devote ourselves to studying and understanding the nuances and creating a unique design for each place.