World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. 15 House / AM-arqstudio

15 House / AM-arqstudio

15 House / AM-arqstudio

© Ivo Tavares Studio

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Braga, Portugal
  Interior Decoration:AM-arqstudio
  • City:Braga
  • Country:Portugal
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Every project starts with a client, a place, and a program. This one began with a couple, a conversation, and a model made with the objects that were on the table. At that moment, there was the recognition that the shape that the customers had in mind, even without even knowing it, had been reached.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Plans
Plans
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The conversation led to a two-story prototype. The private space models the upper volume, more closed, almost like a shell, and the lower volume creates freedom for the visual field.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The user feels free to walk through the common spaces, which creates a greater spatial fluidity.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Elevations
Elevations
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

All spaces have details, such as the furniture design, that were thought and integrated in the architectural proposal from the beginning.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

AM-arqstudio
Houses Portugal
Cite: "15 House / AM-arqstudio" [Casa 15 / AM-arqstudio] 04 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

