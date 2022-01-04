15 House / AM-arqstudio

+ 30

Interior Decoration: AM-arqstudio

City: Braga

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Every project starts with a client, a place, and a program. This one began with a couple, a conversation, and a model made with the objects that were on the table. At that moment, there was the recognition that the shape that the customers had in mind, even without even knowing it, had been reached.

The conversation led to a two-story prototype. The private space models the upper volume, more closed, almost like a shell, and the lower volume creates freedom for the visual field.

The user feels free to walk through the common spaces, which creates a greater spatial fluidity.

All spaces have details, such as the furniture design, that were thought and integrated in the architectural proposal from the beginning.