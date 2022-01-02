We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. South Korea
  1300 Recycling Pavilion / Hyunje Joo

Save this project
© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Pavilion, Temporary Installations
Suseong-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Hyunje Joo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hyunjejoo_Baukunst
  • Manufacturer:Eojin Construction, Jinhyeong Jeong
  • Material:Polypropylene
  • Architects:Hyunjejoo_Baukunst
  • City:Suseong-gu
  • Country:South Korea
© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst
© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst

Text description provided by the architects. The temporary Pavilion is in dae-gu, south Korea. Often, pavilions are created with recycled and repurposed materials. What if the materials with which we surround ourselves asked us to be more conscientious about how we use them? 

© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst
© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst
Plan
Plan

The project is about providing a new perspective on the everyday. As a flexible element rather than a fixed element, a Pavilion consists of 1,300 structural semi-transparent basket surfaces. A relatively standard commercially available basket was reused as a pavilion. The individual 1,300 baskets are also intended fore reuse upon dismantling the installation.

© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst
© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst
Axonometric View
Axonometric View
© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst
© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst

The surface minimizes the separation between the inside and outside, light and silhouettes beyond the space show through. This surface maximizes the separation between the old and new surface, day and night beyond the space shown through.

© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst
© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst

The passage of time is more actively sensed from both inside and outside, as these light effects stimulate our senses.  The project is not about the “right” or “wrong” ways of using objects, but rather about highlighting their affordances or meanings. We say the intent is to create an economical, flexible, light, and recyclable flexible element. These small but attractive and functional structures reveal the potential in the world of architecture to adapt to environmental needs.

© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst
© Hyunjejoo_Baukunst

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Suseongmot-gil, Suseong-gu, Daegu, South Korea

About this office
Hyunje Joo
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionTemporary installationsSouth Korea
Cite: "1300 Recycling Pavilion / Hyunje Joo" 02 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

