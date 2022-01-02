1300 Recycling Pavilion / Hyunje Joo

+ 14

Manufacturer: Eojin Construction, Jinhyeong Jeong

Material: Polypropylene

Architects: Hyunjejoo_Baukunst

City: Suseong-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The temporary Pavilion is in dae-gu, south Korea. Often, pavilions are created with recycled and repurposed materials. What if the materials with which we surround ourselves asked us to be more conscientious about how we use them?

The project is about providing a new perspective on the everyday. As a flexible element rather than a fixed element, a Pavilion consists of 1,300 structural semi-transparent basket surfaces. A relatively standard commercially available basket was reused as a pavilion. The individual 1,300 baskets are also intended fore reuse upon dismantling the installation.

The surface minimizes the separation between the inside and outside, light and silhouettes beyond the space show through. This surface maximizes the separation between the old and new surface, day and night beyond the space shown through.

The passage of time is more actively sensed from both inside and outside, as these light effects stimulate our senses. The project is not about the “right” or “wrong” ways of using objects, but rather about highlighting their affordances or meanings. We say the intent is to create an economical, flexible, light, and recyclable flexible element. These small but attractive and functional structures reveal the potential in the world of architecture to adapt to environmental needs.